The Brewers hosted both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox inback-to-back series this past week. Forsix straight days it was a double dose of fans streaming into Miller Park fromNorthern Illinois. The dominatingpresence of Cubs fans had somewhat d.. more

May 18, 2015 9:00 PM Milwaukee Brewers

Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Congratulations go to Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox who just threw a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays at home! 116 pitches of perfection!Way to go, Mark. It couldn’t happen to a better guy.He’ll apparently be buying a big present fo.. more

Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

While so many classic rock bands lost their way in the 1980s, ZZ Top actually found theirs. Instead of boogieing with just the traditional blues guitars, they boogied with guitars and cutting-edge synthesiz,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

