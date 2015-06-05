RSS

White Stripes

thinkstockphotos-76764463.jpg.jpe

Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more

Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Brew City Booze

jack white 2014.jpg.jpe

Oftentimes when high-profile acts break up their members go off the grid for a while, taking a breather to recalibrate their career ambitions and creative approach, but, if anything, the 2011 demis,Concert Reviews more

Jul 22, 2014 10:10 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

book2.jpg.jpe

Award-winning investigative reporter Seth Rosenfeld examines the little known secret understanding between J. Edgar Hoover and California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Rosenfeld explains the collusion’s connection to the heavy more

Jan 17, 2013 4:27 PM Books

<p> Has the tired, 21st century rock scene nurtured anyone more thrilling than Jack White? It's not that he somehow reinvented rock with the White Stripes, the Dead Weather or the Raconteurs. It's that he has reenergized the music, reconnecting i.. more

Jun 11, 2012 11:13 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11703.jpe

Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

The Alchemist isn’t releasing the name of the actorportraying Dracula, but the rest Dracula:The Undead ,Theater more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage4272.jpe

FM 102.1 has been running its top 200 songs of the 2000s countdown all week, so at this point I don't think I'm spoiling anything if I note the countdown's top song: "Seven National Army" by The White Stripes.  It's an inspired choice. In a dec.. more

Sep 7, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage7303.jpe

Stop: blues-rock is only shorthand, accurate as musicology but not giving the full essence Horehound ,Music Feature more

Jul 16, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage4272.jpe

Neenah, Wis., native Tim Schweiger has already amassed a lengthy résumé in northeastern Wi Schwin Tiger ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES