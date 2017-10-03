RSS

I Am My Own Wife

Photo credit: Theatre Gigante

Kenilworth 508 Theatre hosts Theatre Gigante's presentation of I Am My Own Wife, through Oct. 7. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:06 PM Theater

It's widely assumed that legendary author William Shakespeare must have led a remarkable life. Given what we know about him, you'd think that being married to the man must have been remarkable as well. As it turns out, that may not be the c... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The 1914 fire that consumed portions of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin compound along with seven lives may have been sparked by racism. The servant who set the blaze and attacked the houseguests with a hatchet, Julian Carlton... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Jeffrey Hatcher is one of the single best comedic playwrights working today. I could go on for thousands of words about all the stuff that he’s written, but his Three Viewings (which I saw with Kopper Bear productions several years ago) and Murd.. more

Oct 10, 2011 1:09 PM Theater

The challenge for Elvis Costello: Whether to spend his hour show playing his old hits or his ample recent material. The solution: Spend two hours playing both. Anybody hoping to hear a particular song at Costello’s super-sized set Sunday night .. more

Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

I wrote all about the game for my Ladies... post yesterday, so I'll direct you there for thoughts on Interleague and the incredible comeback that was last night’s win. Can you imagine if you turned the game off when the Brewers were down 8-3? Or e.. more

Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The usual people who were out front of the Alchemist Theatre before a show weren’t smoking. On closer inspection, they weren’t even the usual people . . . They were roughly half as tall as Alchemist’s usual street slouchers and considerably younge.. more

May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Ed Werner on SportsCenter was talking about Favre looking into surgery for a torn biceps muscle and said that Favre didn't want to do the surgery because he didn't want to go through the 3-6 weeks of rehab. 3-6 weeks!!!! That's a long time, you kn.. more

May 15, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

I find myself just a couple of hours from seeing Soulstice Theatre’s production of Children of a Lesser God. It’s been decades since the William Hurt/Marlee Matlin film adaptation came out and I don’t recall ever seeing it all the way through, but.. more

May 8, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of I Am My Own Wife, features more than I Am My Own Wife ,Today in Milwaukee more

