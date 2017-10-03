I Am My Own Wife
Heartfelt Performance of a Fascinating Life in Theatre Gigante's 'I Am My Own Wife'
Kenilworth 508 Theatre hosts Theatre Gigante's presentation of I Am My Own Wife, through Oct. 7. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:06 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
APT's Arnold Elevates 'Shakespeare's Will'
It's widely assumed that legendary author William Shakespeare must have led a remarkable life. Given what we know about him, you'd think that being married to the man must have been remarkable as well. As it turns out, that may not be the c... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Building Taliesin' Examines Home Before the Fire
The 1914 fire that consumed portions of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin compound along with seven lives may have been sparked by racism. The servant who set the blaze and attacked the houseguests with a hatchet, Julian Carlton... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Flieller and Troy: A Comedy For Two
Jeffrey Hatcher is one of the single best comedic playwrights working today. I could go on for thousands of words about all the stuff that he’s written, but his Three Viewings (which I saw with Kopper Bear productions several years ago) and Murd.. more
Oct 10, 2011 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Elvis Costello's Two-Hour Summerfest Marathon
The challenge for Elvis Costello: Whether to spend his hour show playing his old hits or his ample recent material. The solution: Spend two hours playing both. Anybody hoping to hear a particular song at Costello’s super-sized set Sunday night .. more
Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
God damn, last night's game was fun!
I wrote all about the game for my Ladies... post yesterday, so I'll direct you there for thoughts on Interleague and the incredible comeback that was last night’s win. Can you imagine if you turned the game off when the Brewers were down 8-3? Or e.. more
Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Showing Kids The Darkness: Downtown Montessori's A Study In Time
The usual people who were out front of the Alchemist Theatre before a show weren’t smoking. On closer inspection, they weren’t even the usual people . . . They were roughly half as tall as Alchemist’s usual street slouchers and considerably younge.. more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
More Favre Douchebaggery
Ed Werner on SportsCenter was talking about Favre looking into surgery for a torn biceps muscle and said that Favre didn't want to do the surgery because he didn't want to go through the 3-6 weeks of rehab. 3-6 weeks!!!! That's a long time, you kn.. more
May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Acting through Sign: Children of a Lesser God
I find myself just a couple of hours from seeing Soulstice Theatre’s production of Children of a Lesser God. It’s been decades since the William Hurt/Marlee Matlin film adaptation came out and I don’t recall ever seeing it all the way through, but.. more
May 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Multiple Personalities
Michael Gotch walks humbly onto the stage in full, modest costume to a set of I Am My Own Wife. ,Theater more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Man of Many Faces
"Even Shakespeare gave the guy playing King Lear a 20-minute break," says I Am My Own Wife ,Theater more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater