The Wigs
The Wigs Return
Between Cheap Trick on the hard edge and The Shoes on the soft side, the power-pop movement spread out across the upper Midwest during the ’70s and was well represented in Milwaukee. One of the genre’s most more
May 30, 2013 1:09 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Dale Gutzman's Hamlin
In the past couple of months, a number of new plays by local playwrights have debuted on Milwaukee stages. A solidly entertaining thriller, Dale Gutzman’s new Off The Wall Theatre show, which opened last night, compares favorably with every other .. more
Apr 16, 2010 12:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tugboat Hustle Promoters Keep the Shows Coming
In a city as small as Milwaukee, a market many touring acts are apt to skip unless someone makes the effort to pull them in, it’s hard to overstate the difference that just a few promoters can make. In the last couple years, the city has hosted in.. more
Apr 2, 2010 3:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Wigs
The Wigs are remembered by music fans of a certain age, but a younger generation in love w File Under: Pop Vocal ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wigs
The Wigs are remembered by music fans of a certain age, but a younger generation in love w File ,Local Music more
Jan 12, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music