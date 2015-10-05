Wii U
PressureCast Ninety-Eight: Tony Hawk Pro Hater
How Bad is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We'll Tell You.
Oct 5, 2015
PressureCast Ninety-Seven: VR Is Ready To Strike
VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16's story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don't! Whatever man!
Sep 28, 2015
PressureCast Ninety-Five: Pokémon Go Invades The Real World
Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!
Sep 14, 2015
PressureCast Ninety-Four: Can YouTubers Be Trusted?
The FTC Declares Machinima's Promotions "Deceptive," PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!
Sep 8, 2015
Pressurecast Ninety-Two: Black Ops 3 Is Pretty Good!
Black Ops 3, Shady Microsoft Tactics, and Rainbow Six Gets Delayed!
Aug 24, 2015
Pressurecast Eighty-Two: E3 2015 Pre-Show
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jun 15, 2015
Pressurecast Eighty-One: Fallout 4 Is Real
Fallout 4, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and X-Com 2 are all announced in the same week! It's a solo-brolo on this zany episode of the Pressurecast!
Jun 8, 2015
'Yorbie Episode 1: Payback's A Bolt' (PS4)
Yorbie-Episode 1: Payback's a Bolt is a bad game. Furthermore, Yorbie is one of the worst games currently available on the PlayStation 4. The story is both paper thin and needlessly convoluted, the gameplay is dull and simplistic, and the presenta..
Mar 31, 2015
PressureCast Seventy One: 'Zelda' Skips 2015
Zelda won't be making it's promised 2015 release date! What does this mean for the Wii U? Twitch is hacked! Does this leave an opening for YouTube's new streaming service?
Mar 30, 2015
Brewers vs. Cardinals
A Labor Day treat for local sports fans: The Milwaukee Brewers play a rare Monday afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Sep 6, 2010
Milwaukee Soldier Turning the Desert Green in Iraq
Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z...
Aug 30, 2010
Where the Wild Things Are
The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 5 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze's beautiful, audacious expansion
Aug 29, 2010
Steampunks Gear Up for Milwaukee Ball
Steampunk is a thriving subculture that embraces something old and something new, combining Victorian-era fashion with science-fiction elements—it's a response to "cyberpunk," a parallel but opposite cousin that celebrates futurist
Aug 25, 2010
The Deception of Real-World Inception
For all of its "Matrix"-like convolutions and "Alice in Wonderland" allusions, the new film "Inception" adds something significant to the ancient ruminations about reality's authenticity—something profoundly relevant to
Jul 30, 2010
Unlooped Music Series Hosts Cross-Genre Collaborations
The new monthly music series Unlooped was born of a feverish conversation between two Milwaukee electronic music enthusiasts, Radio Milwaukee's Tarik Moody and John Goelzer (aka BTS.WRKNG), a DJ for WMSE and half of the electronic duo Signa...
Jul 28, 2010
Pabst Blue Ribbon Street Party
In a clever bit of marketing, Pabst Blue Ribbon has counter-programmed against Summerfest for the last three years, hosting its own free block party outside of the trendy Bay View corner tap Burnhearts. Last year a headlining set by Stephen
Jul 3, 2010
The Bravery
New York alternative rockers The Bravery took a turn for the serious on their second album, 2007's The Sun and the Moon , which played like one of U2's lofty '80s epics and spawned the band's biggest hit, "Believe.&rdqu
Jul 2, 2010