RSS

Wild Oceans

adoptahighway lithium compilation.jpg.jpe

For all its weird edges, Barry Clark's adoptahighway began as a fairly tuneful project electronic project showcasing Clark's ear for warm, plush tones. But perhaps unsurprisingly for an artist who runs in Melt circles and has collaborated with ele.. more

Dec 9, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

The Oconomowoc High School Players will be staging a production of the musical adaptation of Hairspray this month. It's so nice to see shows open this month that have nothing at all to do with the holidays and it's particularly cool that the show .. more

Nov 14, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

rich tramonto chef.jpg.jpe

Celebrity chef Rich Tramonto, a James Beard Award winner who has been featured on TV programs including Brago's "Top Chef" and the Food Network's "Iron Chef," will prepare a multi-course meal as part of the 10th annual Lombardi Food & Wine Experie.. more

Oct 10, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

For one night only, Theatre Red will present an unrehearsed staging of The Merry Wives of Windsor. Relatively new to the theatre scene, Theatre Red has been staging Shakespeare in the First Folio style since last January. (Again-- relatively new a.. more

Sep 10, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

George Brant's Elephant's Graveyard  sounds like kind of a strange mix of different elements. It's the real-life story of a circus elephant killing someone in small town America in 1916 and then being put to death for it. Brant attempts to expand .. more

Aug 7, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

A little while back I had the pleasure of talking with Matt Zembrowski and Liz Shipe on Storyteller Theatre's upcoming production of The Pirates of Penzance . As per a previous interview I'd done with Shipe, the agreement was to meet with myself a.. more

Jul 11, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

groove.jpg.jpe

Apr 24, 2013 2:30 PM On Music

 Acentury ago, Edward Curtis was famous for his photography of American Indians,especially tribal life in the Pacific Northwest, which documented the old waysbefore they vanished. In Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher: The Epic andImmortal P.. more

Nov 5, 2012 2:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

It may have been inspired by what was possibly one of the most horrific and highly-publicized failures by a Milwaukee policemen. In May of 1991, a pair of officers returned a naked and panicked 14 year-old boy to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, wh.. more

Sep 27, 2012 2:00 PM Theater

 It can be kind of difficult to get an independent project off the ground. Generating funds for a 3-Day event at multiple different venues? THAT can be murder, I would imagine. That is precisely what a few people are looking to do in September .. more

Aug 21, 2012 12:56 PM Theater

blogimage9769.jpe

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every year, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolph... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9694.jpe

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more

Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9615.jpe

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9537.jpe

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more

Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9468.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9412.jpe

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more

Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9203.jpe

Wild Oceans, The Humphrey IMAX Dome Theater more

Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8782.jpe

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8640.jpe

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more

Nov 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8553.jpe

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more

Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES