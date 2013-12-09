Wild Oceans
The New adoptahighway Track Will Put the Chill in You
For all its weird edges, Barry Clark's adoptahighway began as a fairly tuneful project electronic project showcasing Clark's ear for warm, plush tones. But perhaps unsurprisingly for an artist who runs in Melt circles and has collaborated with ele.. more
Dec 9, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hairspray in Oconomowoc
The Oconomowoc High School Players will be staging a production of the musical adaptation of Hairspray this month. It's so nice to see shows open this month that have nothing at all to do with the holidays and it's particularly cool that the show .. more
Nov 14, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Celebrity Chef Rich Tramonto Headlines November's Lombardi Food & Wine Experience Cancer Fundraising Events
Celebrity chef Rich Tramonto, a James Beard Award winner who has been featured on TV programs including Brago's "Top Chef" and the Food Network's "Iron Chef," will prepare a multi-course meal as part of the 10th annual Lombardi Food & Wine Experie.. more
Oct 10, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Theatre Red Presents Falstaff and Company Unrehearsed
For one night only, Theatre Red will present an unrehearsed staging of The Merry Wives of Windsor. Relatively new to the theatre scene, Theatre Red has been staging Shakespeare in the First Folio style since last January. (Again-- relatively new a.. more
Sep 10, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Show: Elephant's Graveyard With First Stage
George Brant's Elephant's Graveyard sounds like kind of a strange mix of different elements. It's the real-life story of a circus elephant killing someone in small town America in 1916 and then being put to death for it. Brant attempts to expand .. more
Aug 7, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pirates of Penzance Podcast: An Interview with Matt Zembrowski and Liz Shipe
A little while back I had the pleasure of talking with Matt Zembrowski and Liz Shipe on Storyteller Theatre's upcoming production of The Pirates of Penzance . As per a previous interview I'd done with Shipe, the agreement was to meet with myself a.. more
Jul 11, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summerfest's Local-Centric Stage Will Be a Bit Different This Year
Apr 24, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nanook of the Northwest
Acentury ago, Edward Curtis was famous for his photography of American Indians,especially tribal life in the Pacific Northwest, which documented the old waysbefore they vanished. In Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher: The Epic andImmortal P.. more
Nov 5, 2012 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Steady Rain From Chicago to Next Act
It may have been inspired by what was possibly one of the most horrific and highly-publicized failures by a Milwaukee policemen. In May of 1991, a pair of officers returned a naked and panicked 14 year-old boy to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, wh.. more
Sep 27, 2012 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fund Raising for Blue Hawaii Spectacular
It can be kind of difficult to get an independent project off the ground. Generating funds for a 3-Day event at multiple different venues? THAT can be murder, I would imagine. That is precisely what a few people are looking to do in September .. more
Aug 21, 2012 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wild Oceans
Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every year, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolph... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
