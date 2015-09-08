RSS

Where The Wild Things Are

The FTC Declares Machinima’s Promotions “Deceptive,” PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think.. more

Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

Sep 8, 2015 3:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Video Games are Dumb

The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 5 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more

Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Jonze’s oddlypoignant, live action retelling, the wolf-suited protagonist Max is Where the Wild ThingsAre ,Film more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

