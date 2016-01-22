Will Allen
Produce is King at Growing Power Café
Few Milwaukeeans have attracted as much press in recent years as Will Allen. The charismatic local leader of the urban farming movement, Allen has received national media attention for his more
Aug 14, 2014 1:40 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Junk Food Lawmakers
The movement is led from the top by the healthy foods initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama and from Milwaukee by Will Allen, founder of Growing Power, named by Time more
May 22, 2013 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Growing Power's Will Allen Sparks 'Good Food Revolution'
Growing Power began in 1993 as a program that offered inner-city Milwaukee teens an opportunity to work by growing food for their community. Since then, Growing Power has received national attention for its efforts and expanded into one of ... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Fresh Food Manifesto
Addicted to convenience and consumption, Americans gorged themselves on the prepackaged, shrink-wrapped products of the supermarket for several generations without giving much thought to the increasingly strange process by which food is produced. .. more
Common Council President Hines Faces Serious Challenge
In the April 3 general election, residents of Milwaukee's central city will decide the fate of one of the city's most powerful men, Common Council President Willie Hines Jr. Hines is facing a challenge from Milwaukee County Supervisor... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Milwaukee’s Good Food Movement
They are the people who will not leave this planet without first bettering it, the citizens who simply cannot live their lives ignoring the fact that they share a community with people who are suffering from hunger. The individuals devoted ... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 2 Comments
Will Allen: Man of Influence
Apr 29, 2010 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Growing Power’s Will Allen to Meet with Michelle Obama Tomorrow
Yeah! Growing Power’s Will Allen is slated to appear with First Lady Michelle Obama tomorrow as she kicks off her campaign to fight childhood obesity. Michelle couldn’t have picked a better guy to help her out. Will’s been an inspi.. more
Feb 8, 2010 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Growing Power Gets Oprah's Seal of Approval
America’s best businesswoman, Oprah Winfrey, has recognized the genius of Will Allen’s Growing Power. The inventive, inspiring urban farmer is featured in this month’s O magazine (after being profiled in the New York Times magazine earlier this mo.. more
Jul 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Hero of the Week: Growing Power's Will Allen
Jerk of the Week: Judge Rudolph Randa Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
