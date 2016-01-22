RSS

Will Allen

mojave movie (2).jpg.jpe

Inwriter-director William Monahan’s Mojave , Garrett Hedlund plays Thomas, a jadedHollywood bad boy-star who wishes he were Byron or Rimbaud—or at least JimMorrison. Arrogant and alienated from human feeling, he wonders pretentiou.. more

Jan 22, 2016 2:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Few Milwaukeeans have attracted as much press in recent years as Will Allen. The charismatic local leader of the urban farming movement, Allen has received national media attention for his more

Aug 14, 2014 1:40 AM Dining Preview

city_confidential.jpg.jpe

Personal injury lawyer Michael Hupy (Hupy and Abraham) doesn’t ride, but he has fought for protections for bikers since the ’80s, when he realized that “bikers had no good lawyers.” They do now. In addition to his legal advocacy, Hupy’s ... more

Nov 13, 2013 1:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2013

002.jpg.jpe

The movement is led from the top by the healthy foods initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama and from Milwaukee by Will Allen, founder of Growing Power, named by Time more

May 22, 2013 3:41 PM Taking Liberties

willallen.jpg.jpe

It makes perfect sense that our readers would pick up the Shepherd at their neighborhood Pick ’n Save—almost 200,000 Shepherd readers shop at a Roundy’s Pick ’n Save or Metro Market. We very much appreciate your more

Nov 13, 2012 9:59 PM Best of Milwaukee 2012

blogimage18606.jpe

Growing Power began in 1993 as a program that offered inner-city Milwaukee teens an opportunity to work by growing food for their community. Since then, Growing Power has received national attention for its efforts and expanded into one of ... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Addicted to convenience and consumption, Americans gorged themselves on the prepackaged, shrink-wrapped products of the supermarket for several generations without giving much thought to the increasingly strange process by which food is produced. .. more

Mar 23, 2012 11:58 AM I Hate Hollywood

In the April 3 general election, residents of Milwaukee's central city will decide the fate of one of the city's most powerful men, Common Council President Willie Hines Jr. Hines is facing a challenge from Milwaukee County Supervisor... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage12433.jpe

They are the people who will not leave this planet without first bettering it, the citizens who simply cannot live their lives ignoring the fact that they share a community with people who are suffering from hunger. The individuals devoted ... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) presents “Open Up: A Survey of Contemporary Art in Wisconsin.”  Sponsored once every three years under the name “The Wisconsin Triennial 2010” the exhibit features numerous familiar names associa.. more

Jul 8, 2010 1:03 AM Visual Arts

blogimage5252.jpe

Apr 29, 2010 4:37 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4883.jpe

Yeah! Growing Power’s Will Allen is slated to appear with First Lady Michelle Obama tomorrow as she kicks off her campaign to fight childhood obesity. Michelle couldn’t have picked a better guy to help her out. Will’s been an inspi.. more

Feb 8, 2010 9:50 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8079.jpe

Itgoes without saying that Milwaukee has had a long, personal, at timestumultuous, relat Breweries of Wisconsin ,Milwaukee Color more

Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

America’s best businesswoman, Oprah Winfrey, has recognized the genius of Will Allen’s Growing Power. The inventive, inspiring urban farmer is featured in this month’s O magazine (after being profiled in the New York Times magazine earlier this mo.. more

Jul 22, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3855.jpe

The Shepherd Express' annual Summerfest Guide is on stands now, inserted in today's issue, so pick up a copy and start highlighting acts of interest. My first read on the (nearly) finalized Summerfest 2009 line-up: It's better th.. more

Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

 Jerk of the Week:  Judge Rudolph Randa Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

Least Competent Criminals  (1) In December, Jessica Cohen, 20, went to the Hamilton County (Ohio) Public Defender's ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

To make up for years of writing thattends to annoy people with guns, let me take this opp What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage4030.jpe

Two of the most enduring musical institutions of the past century team up for a shared 8 p.m. bill at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater tonight: The Blind Boys of Alabama, an ensem,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3855.jpe

In an appalling attempt to create news, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in its usual role Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

