Will Durst W/ Richard Halasz

Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple has had a remarkably long life for light comedy. The durable 1965 stage sitcom has lasted through a 1968 film, a TV series that lasted through the first half of the 1970s and, as of this writing, two full seasons .. more

Aug 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Following this morning's Fall Out Boy concert announcement, the Rave has announced this afternoon that another recently reunited alternative-rock staple will be headlining the venue. Garbage will play Saturday, April 6 with openers 10 Echo, the ve.. more

Feb 4, 2013 8:25 PM On Music

Milwaukee-born political satirist Will Durst has weighed in on the fractured state of the country for The New York Times, NPR and CNN, where he’s a semi-regular guest, though his soapbox of choice is the Internet, where he posts more

Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The real winners in the 2008 presidential campaign—aside from, of course, the Democrats— were political comedians, who in the age of You- Tube and the 24-hour news cycle held nearly as much clout as traditional journalists. Milwaukee native... more

Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

