Will Durst

Milwaukee-born political satirist Will Durst has been called half-therapist, half-comedian. His new show, “Durst Case Scenario," brings comfort to those with similar political frustrations in a,Off the Cuff more

Sep 12, 2017 1:50 PM Off the Cuff

Off the Wall Theatre stages an original adaptation of E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Sept. 22-Oct. 2.Milwaukee-born political humor columnist and radio talk show host Will Durst brings his irreverent, no-holds-barred, no-politician-unsc... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Milwaukee-made, California-based political comedian Will Durst used to come back to Milwaukee every year to perform for Summerfest. He still comes back every once in a while for a show. This month he returns to the Sunset Playhouse for Elect t.. more

Sep 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Carroll University undergraduate student Ryan Albrechtson and his peers were asked to create a fictional arts organization over the course of a semester in a fine arts administration class and Albrechtson, who fully connected with the proje... more

Aug 20, 2014 11:39 AM Theater

Milwaukee-born satirist Will Durst has weighed in on the fractured state of the country for The New York Times, NPR and CNN, though his soapbox of choice is the Internet, where he posts regular commentary to more

Jan 15, 2014 2:01 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival opened at Next Act Theatre's space this past weekend. It continues through Aug. 11. The 2012 festival feels a bit more organized than previous festivals, as stand-up, sketch and improv comics, pr... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Several years ago, I ran into Will Durst at Linneman’s in Riverwest. “Will Durst, right? Clawed yourself to the middle and all of that?” He nodded, smiled and said hello. It couldn’t’ve seemed more casual a meeting for someone who had been on na.. more

Jan 8, 2012 5:15 AM Theater

In the theater world, the holiday season looks much the same all over the nation. Seasonal favorites take the stage year after year, along with a few independent offerings that add variety.The Milwaukee Rep returns to the Pabst Theater with... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Trapped in a season that gets worse by the week, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to score at least a couple easy wins this weekend, when they play a trio of home games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first is tonight at 7:05 p.m.,Today in Mi... more

Aug 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Affirming Victor DeLorenzo’s status as perhaps the most musically adventurous of all the Violent Femmes, the drummer’s new project, Prestige Atlantic Impulse, is an experimental jazz trio worlds removed from the Femmes’ signature folk-pu more

Aug 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Monday, Dec. 1,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 to discuss my favorite indie-rock albums of 2009 and to play some of my favorite indie-rock singles of the year. We've got some amazing songs lined up, some of which will .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES