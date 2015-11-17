William Luce
A Divo’s Final Performance
Next Act Theatre’s production of William Luce’s Bravo, Caruso! is a charming foray into the humanity of one of opera’s greatest tenors, Enrico Caruso. David Cecsarini and Christopher Tramantana bring to life the star and his valet with warm... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:27 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Belle of Amherst'
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its 21st season with William Luce’s one-woman show The Belle of Amherst, a close psychological study of Emily Dickinson. Actress Jenny Wanasek takes us through many events from the poet’s life, beginning with ... more
Oct 23, 2013 1:21 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Jenny Wanasek as Emily Dickinson
Emily Dickinson lived to age 56. After her death, she became an extremely influential figure in American literary circles. During her lifetime, however, she had less than a dozen poems published and never really knew what kind of a mark she... more
Oct 13, 2013 9:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater