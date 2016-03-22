William Walton
Milwaukee Symphony’s ‘Henry V’ a Triumph
As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
What’s Behind the Façade?
Sadly, Façade: An Entertainment, a collaborative production of Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra and Milwaukee Opera Theatre, was ruined for me by the unworkable acoustics of the more
May 1, 2013 3:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music
An Entertaining Façade
Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra join forces to bring Edith Sitwell and William Walton’s Façade to the stage. This is the second consecutive season of more
Apr 22, 2013 5:22 PM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature
Vagueness Limits MSO Concert
After the warm acoustics of Carnegie Hall, the sound of Uihlein Hall was duller than ever in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) concert of Friday evening. My ears were working hard to find a small percentage of the depth heard... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
Frankly Music Ends Season on High Note
Two little-known works by British composers comprised the last concert of the Frankly Music season, heard last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. I wish other leaders in the community in various disciplines could speak as well as Frank Alm... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music