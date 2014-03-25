RSS

Winter Series

Milwaukee Ballet’s success can be attributed, says Artistic Director Michael Pink, to the fact that “since about 2008 the company has continually invested in the future of the art form.” Indeed, the debt-free more

Mar 25, 2014 9:38 PM A&E Feature

Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more

Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM Classical Music

Wardrobe Mistress for Milwaukee Ballet may sound glamorous but it’s an essential function. For Krista Allenstein, it’s the ideal job. After two years volunteering and three more as assistant to longtime wardrobe mistress Mary Belle Potter, ... more

Feb 9, 2014 2:20 PM Off the Cuff

Milwaukee Ballet is doing something new and wonderful. In addition to creating ballets with the company’s forward-looking Artistic Director Michael Pink and the more

Jan 22, 2014 12:32 AM A&E Feature

