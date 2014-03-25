Winter Series
Investing in the Future of the Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet's success can be attributed, says Artistic Director Michael Pink, to the fact that "since about 2008 the company has continually invested in the future of the art form." Indeed, the debt-free
Mar 25, 2014 9:38 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee Ballet’s Triumphant Winter Series
Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company's Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet's 20 young professionals
Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Behind the Scenes at Milwaukee Ballet
Wardrobe Mistress for Milwaukee Ballet may sound glamorous but it's an essential function. For Krista Allenstein, it's the ideal job. After two years volunteering and three more as assistant to longtime wardrobe mistress Mary Belle Potter, ...
Feb 9, 2014 2:20 PM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff
New Dance from the Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet is doing something new and wonderful. In addition to creating ballets with the company's forward-looking Artistic Director Michael Pink and the
Jan 22, 2014 12:32 AM John Schneider A&E Feature