RSS

Wis.

blogimage17981.jpe

Even Scott Walker's corporate pay-and-puppet masters must be wondering if they miscalculated by choosing Wisconsin as the laboratory for their toxic vision of the future. The Badger State's progressive tradition had increasingly seemed like... more

Mar 9, 2012 12:00 AM Books

The resonant voice of James Earl Jones recites the children's story “Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People's Ears,” the titular animated short on the new DVD from the Scholastic Storybook Treasures series. Verna Aardema's African-set tale concerns an owl .. more

Feb 6, 2012 1:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her leading role in Black Swan and the nod was well deserved. With her hair tied back in a severe yet sexy bun and looking out at the world through disconcerted eyes, Portman plays Nina, the girl who.. more

Apr 2, 2011 2:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

It was in the era of TV sitcom Bosom Buddies. It covered some of the comedic ground as I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry nearly three decades earlier. William Van Zandt and Jane Milmore’s stage comedy Love, Sex and the I.R.S. is a comedy about.. more

Mar 11, 2011 11:25 AM Theater

blogimage7903.jpe

Now in its eighth year, FightingBob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activist Shepherd ,News Features more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

2009 ChuckShepherd,None more

May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

 The Miracle Drug  (1) An intoxicated, 44-yea Daily Telegraph ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage4673.jpe

The police force in Winnipeg Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Facing Ali, the documentary by director Pete McCormack (out Dec. 29 on DVD), is a well-made examination of the career of world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali. It’s also an insightful look into the sport of boxing, told by a gamut of profession.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES