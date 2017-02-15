Wisconsin African American Women
Milwaukee Artists Take Center Stage at This Weekend’s Black Arts Festival
Dozens of black artists and entrepreneurs will come togetherthis weekend for Milwaukee’s inaugural Black Arts Festival at theWisconsin African American Women's Center, 3020 W. Vliet St. The three-dayfestival, which will feature live perfor.. more
Feb 15, 2017 9:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Wu-Tang Clan
Every surviving member of the legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan will appear at the group’s show at the Rave tonight, with the exception of de facto leader RZA, who is sitting out this tour to focus on his acting career, according to the grou... more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Malcom X Meets Martin Luther King Tonight
At the center of their beliefs, two legendary activists from the ‘60’s held very similar beliefs. For Malcom X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the philosophies on how to attain racial equality culd not have been that much different. Both men we.. more
Mar 4, 2010 11:18 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Air Guitar Showdown
As goofy as it sounds, with the popularity of the U.S. Air Guitar Championships, competitions like the Milwaukee Air Guitar Showdown, which returns for its second year tonight at the Stonefly Brewery at 10 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee