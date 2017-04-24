Wisconsin Area Music Industry
Vinyl Theatre, Dead Horses Take Home Top Awards at 37th Annual WAMIs
If ever there was a testament to just how much territory the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards covers, it was this year's ceremony. No one artist—or for that matter genre—dominated this year's awards. Instead the awards were distributed almost .. more
Apr 24, 2017 1:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The WAMI's List of 2017 Nominees is Pretty On Point
It's always nice to see an organization live up to its potential. By the early '00s, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards had developed a reputation as, to put it gently, out of touch. Each year the ceremony regularly overlooked some of the st.. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The List of 2016 WAMI Nominees Covers a Lot of Ground
Mar 1, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 3 Comments
Wisconsin Area Music Industry Announces its 2015 WAMI Award Nominees
Mar 12, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cory Chisel Tops 2010 WAMI Awards
Appleton singer-songwriter Cory Chisel took home three of the top honors at last night's 30th Annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awardsfitting, given how for the first year the event was held at Appleton's Fox Cities Performing Arts Center inste.. more
Apr 13, 2010 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bon Iver, WAMI Favorite
Bon Iver, the nom de plume of Eau Claire folk singer Justin Vernon, took home Artist of the Year honors at the 29th Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) awards last night, an inevitability, perhaps, given the widespread critical acclaim Vernon gar.. more
Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
