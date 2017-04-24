RSS

Wisconsin Area Music Industry

If ever there was a testament to just how much territory the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards covers, it was this year's ceremony. No one artist—or for that matter genre—dominated this year's awards. Instead the awards were distributed almost .. more

Apr 24, 2017 1:53 PM On Music

It's always nice to see an organization live up to its potential. By the early '00s, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards had developed a reputation as, to put it gently, out of touch. Each year the ceremony regularly overlooked some of the st.. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:00 PM On Music

Vinyl Theatre

Mar 1, 2016 6:00 PM On Music 3 Comments

wamimusic.com

Mar 12, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Margaret Leng Tan, the world’s first toy piano virtuoso, was the star of Present Music’s concert “Toys!” She was perfectly accompanied by the Present Music string ensemble, which also performed two works alone: the more traditional more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Brewers spend their afternoon playing the Seattle Mariners, with a 3:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Appleton singer-songwriter Cory Chisel took home three of the top honors at last night's 30th Annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awardsfitting, given how for the first year the event was held at Appleton's Fox Cities Performing Arts Center inste.. more

Apr 13, 2010 3:10 PM On Music

Bon Iver, the nom de plume of Eau Claire folk singer Justin Vernon, took home Artist of the Year honors at the 29th Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) awards last night, an inevitability, perhaps, given the widespread critical acclaim Vernon gar.. more

Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The Milwaukee Rep’s latest Stackner Cabaret offering knows better than to take itsel Dogpark: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Shortly after singer Shannon Hoon died of a drug overdose, Blind Melon essentially disbanded, ending a promising group that had just broken through majorly thanks to a beloved single, “No Rain.”,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Honors in 36 genre-spanning categories are up for grabs at the Wisconsin Area Music Indus , ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

