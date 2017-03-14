Wisconsin Black Historical Socie
Saving our Democracy: Week of March 16, 2017
Upcoming events geared toward exercising our First Amendment rights in the Trump era include: Refuel the Resistance at Bounce Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 8; two rallies for peace on Saturday, March 18; and a youth justice summit at the Wi... more
Mar 14, 2017 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy 1 Comments
Celebrating Black History with Black Arts
Fresh Perspective Art Collective and the 2017 Black Arts Festival pay tribute to Black History Month with various performances, workshops and displays. Meanwhile, “Ornate/Activate” opens at Villa Terrace and the Jewish Museum displays “F... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:41 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Black Woman's Burden At Wisconsin Black Historical Society
Tyler Perry’s big screen adaptation of For Colored Girls was kind of a weird mutation of the original stage play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When The Rainbow Is Enuf. The 1997 Choreopoem by Ntozake Shange drew the power of i.. more
Feb 8, 2011 10:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy
Following the Cirque du Soleil playbook of cramming as many amazing acts of human agility onto a stage as can possibly fit at one time, the touring production Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy is a blend of ballet, juggling, acrobatics and gener... more
May 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee