RSS

Wisconsin Governor

courthouse.jpg.jpe

Pictured: Milwaukee ’s first Courthouse,built in 1836. Milwaukee ’sfirst two murderers were imprisoned in a small shack to the rear of thebuilding. This November willmark the 180th anniversary of a somewhat dubious milestone in cityhistory – .. more

May 31, 2016 3:45 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Apr 16, 2012 1:56 AM Visual Arts

Steve Solomon has built a solid touring career around his family. It’'s just him onstage, though … being the son of a Jewish father, an Italian mother who grew-up in Brooklyn, Solomon has all of the right background for a solid comedy act centere.. more

Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Theater

blogimage12820.jpe

It’s Election Day 2010.As the Shepherd goes to press, we don’t know who voters will select in voting booths across the state.But we do know that a new governor—whether it’s Democrat Tom Barrett or Republican Scott Walker— more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 6 Comments

blogimage8162.jpe

The race to succeed Gov. Jim Doyle takes shape Shepherd. ,News Features more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage4277.jpe

Now in its eighth year, Fighting Bob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists to Baraboo to discuss politics and brainstorm solutions. In this Shepherd Q&A, its founder, attorney and former gubernatorial candidate Ed Garvey, previewe.. more

Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

So Milwauke Comment on this story at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage4277.jpe

Join the Shepherd Express Street Team in celebrating Art Kumbalek's candidacy announcement!! The Shepherd Express and Art Kumbalek will be hocking campaign items, awesome new VOTE T-shirts and,Promotions more

Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

SOCIAL UPDATES