Wisconsin Governor
Murder in Milwaukee, 180 Years Ago
Pictured: Milwaukee ’s first Courthouse,built in 1836. Milwaukee ’sfirst two murderers were imprisoned in a small shack to the rear of thebuilding. This November willmark the 180th anniversary of a somewhat dubious milestone in cityhistory – .. more
May 31, 2016 3:45 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
"Sitting Pretty" @ Racine Art Museum
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Apr 16, 2012 1:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Long-Running One-Man Show
Steve Solomon has built a solid touring career around his family. It’'s just him onstage, though … being the son of a Jewish father, an Italian mother who grew-up in Brooklyn, Solomon has all of the right background for a solid comedy act centere.. more
Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Open Letter to the Next Wisconsin Governor
It’s Election Day 2010.As the Shepherd goes to press, we don’t know who voters will select in voting booths across the state.But we do know that a new governor—whether it’s Democrat Tom Barrett or Republican Scott Walker— more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 6 Comments
Game On: The Campaign for Wisconsin Governor
The race to succeed Gov. Jim Doyle takes shape Shepherd. ,News Features more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE
Ed Garvey on Fighting Bob Fest (full interview)
Now in its eighth year, Fighting Bob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists to Baraboo to discuss politics and brainstorm solutions. In this Shepherd Q&A, its founder, attorney and former gubernatorial candidate Ed Garvey, previewe.. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Scott Walker Hits the Trail Again
So Milwauke Comment on this story at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 3 Comments
Art Kumbalek Election Express
Join the Shepherd Express Street Team in celebrating Art Kumbalek's candidacy announcement!! The Shepherd Express and Art Kumbalek will be hocking campaign items, awesome new VOTE T-shirts and,Promotions more
Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Promotions