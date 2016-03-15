Wisconsin Jobs Now
Martha Collins-De La Rosa Seeks to Unseat Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander on Northwest Side
One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
The Governor Can and Should Raise the Minimum Wage
Did you know that Wisconsin’s governor, on his or her own, can raise the minimum wage? In fact, the governor is required by law to ensure that all Wisconsinites—not just those earning a minimum wage—are paid a living wage for their work. more
Oct 15, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Will Voters Punish or Reward Scott Walker for His Out-of-Touch Views on the Minimum Wage?
I kept shaking my head throughoutFriday’s gubernatorial debate. Scott Walker simply has no clueabout what it’s really like to work for a living.Why is our economy so sluggish?It’s not a jobs problem. It’s a“work” problem, according to .. more
Oct 13, 2014 2:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 13 Comments
A Positive Vision of Schools Emerges
Seeking to change the conversation from one driven by high-stakes testing and privatization, a group of educators, parents and their allies came together last Thursday to learn more about community schools, an increasingly popular education... more
Aug 20, 2014 1:08 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Geoff Worman: A Eulogy for Stinky
Milwaukee’s music community lost one of its most endearing personalities Friday, April 29, when Geoff Worman—musician, artist, record/toy store proprietor, fisherman, television viewer and herbal enthusiast—passed away after a brief bout more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Lars Kvam Local Music 8 Comments