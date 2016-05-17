Wisconsin Legislature
Will Wisconsin Redraw Its Legislative Boundary Map?
Fair-minded Wisconsinites have complained bitterly about the Republican-drawn electoral map that seems to ensure that Democrats will be in the minority in the state Legislature—even when they earn more votes than their Republican counterpar... more
May 17, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Remembering Tamara Grigsby
Wisconsin lost a rare gem and true public servant when former state Rep. Tamara Grigsby died in March. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
The Larson-Abele Shocker
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele made his own re-election a lot harder by alienating many of his previous supporters by running to Republicans to get his own way at a time when he really could use some friends. more
Feb 23, 2016 3:55 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
The Sad Last Days of the Wisconsin Legislature
Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more
Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
State Attacks Local Control—Again
It seems that local governments just can’t catch a break in the Republican-dominated Legislature, because once again local control is being attacked by state Republicans—namely, state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-West Allis) and state Sen. Van Wa... more
Dec 29, 2015 9:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
The Purchase of the Wisconsin Legislature Is Complete
Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 23 Comments
Republicans Push Voter Suppression and Lobbyist-Friendly Bills Ahead of Tough Fall Election
In the final days of the legislative session, the Republican-dominated state Senate is focusing its agenda on bills that don’t necessarily have the votes to pass. Bills that would suppress voter more
Mar 12, 2014 4:53 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Making Music Fit for a Lion King
For a lion, Simba sure can carry a tune. But not even this precocious feline, star of the The Lion King ,A&E Feature more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature 2 Comments