RSS

Wisconsin Legislature

gerrymander.jpg.jpe

Fair-minded Wisconsinites have complained bitterly about the Republican-drawn electoral map that seems to ensure that Democrats will be in the minority in the state Legislature—even when they earn more votes than their Republican counterpar... more

May 17, 2016 4:32 PM News Features 8 Comments

tamaragrigsby.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin lost a rare gem and true public servant when former state Rep. Tamara Grigsby died in March. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:15 PM News

chris abele at podium-thumb-618xauto-4712.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele made his own re-election a lot harder by alienating many of his previous supporters by running to Republicans to get his own way at a time when he really could use some friends. more

Feb 23, 2016 3:55 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

legislature.jpg.jpe

Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

issue_communityid.jpg.jpe

It seems that local governments just can’t catch a break in the Republican-dominated Legislature, because once again local control is being attacked by state Republicans—namely, state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-West Allis) and state Sen. Van Wa... more

Dec 29, 2015 9:25 PM Expresso 11 Comments

o-governor-scott-walker-facebook.jpg.jpe

Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Expresso 23 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

In the final days of the legislative session, the Republican-dominated state Senate is focusing its agenda on bills that don’t necessarily have the votes to pass. Bills that would suppress voter more

Mar 12, 2014 4:53 AM News Features

blogimage685.jpe

For a lion, Simba sure can carry a tune. But not even this precocious feline, star of the The Lion King ,A&E Feature more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES