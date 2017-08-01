Wisconsin politics
The Foxconn Con
The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more
Aug 1, 2017 4:42 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
Scott Walker's Gift to the One Percent
Scott Walker’s tax break for the wealthy, the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit, is expected to cost the state over $1.4 billion by the middle of 2019. more
Jul 3, 2017 11:39 AM Elizabeth Elving News Features 16 Comments
Wisconsin’s Six-Year U.S. Senate Vacancy
The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
The Twisted New Republican Conservatism
To paraphrase Kurt Vonnegut, modern Republican conservatives believe in doing whatever the people who have all our money, drunk or sober, sane or insane, want them to do today. more
Jan 5, 2016 10:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 22 Comments
Heroes of the Week - Grand Avenue Club Members and Staff
Grand Avenue Club (GAC) opened its doors in December 1991 as a public-private sponsored nonprofit to give motivated, eager-to-work people who happen to be suffering from mental illnesses a community-oriented place more
Dec 19, 2012 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
