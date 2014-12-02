Wisconsin Right To Life
Cruelty and Women’s Health
Joel McNally discusses and argues against the Fetal Pain Prevention Act, a new piece of legislation crafted by Republican legislators in collaboration with Wisconsin Right to Life. The act would ban the abortions for pregnancies after 20 we...
Dec 2, 2014
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this
Oct 21, 2014
Planned Parenthood Wins a Big Victory in State Court
Jul 17, 2014
Should Fertilized Eggs Be Given Constitutional Rights?
Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn
Jul 17, 2013
Issue of the Week: The Republican War on Women Escalates
Is it a coincidence that a small bomb exploded outside of a Grand Chute, Wis., Planned Parenthood clinic the same week the Republican presidential candidates were campaigning in Wisconsin? The 2012 candidates for the Republican presidentia...
Apr 4, 2012
Alberta Darling Gets Pro-Life Endorsement
As I noted in this week's cover story, state Sen. Alberta Darling has done a full flip-flop on women's reproductive rights.Once a moderate Republican who served on the board of Planned Parenthood, Darling shed her pro-choice position as quickly as..
Jul 20, 2011
The Last Change: Anti-Immigrant Attitudes
With Gov. Jim Doyle andDemocrats in control of both houses of the Legislature, long-overd Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties
Jul 1, 2009