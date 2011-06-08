Wisconsin State Budget

RSS

Who let “Dog the Bounty Hunter” loose in the streets of Wisconsin? State Rep. Robin Vos (R-Caledonia) did last Friday evening, when the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) took up the final items in the massive biennial state budget. Althoug... more

Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

A certain degree of compassion is inherent in individuals living a green life. Living green means that you care about something, whether it’s social, environmental or both. On the other hand, compassion is not always the motivator when a corp.. more

Jul 22, 2010 8:44 PM Health & Wellness

Jul 22, 2010 4:00 PM On Music

Faced with a huge deficit, Governor Doyle unveiled his new budget plan last week, and was immediately attacked by everyone who happened to have a soapbox nearby. Unless you serve donuts for a living, y,Left and Right more

Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

An AP story reporting on Jim Doyle's proposed budget starts with this sentence: "Taxes will go up on smokers, the rich, and large companies." ,Left and Right more

Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

