RSS

Wizard Of Cause

Ok, so its just an idea being floated by one Yankees blogger, but its so ridiculous that I had to share it.Read his whole post here. However, despite the fact that this is such a pipe dream, it doesnt really help the Yankees' reputation of poa.. more

Feb 10, 2012 10:29 PM More Sports

Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more

Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM More Sports

blogimage7931.jpe

With the hip-hop group Def Harmonic, beat-maker J Todd deftly created some of Milwaukee’s spaciest, futro-funk beats before throwing listeners a 100-mph curveball with his electro-rock project, Leo Minor. Todd’s latest band, Wizard of Cause... more

Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7915.jpe

%uFFFD Thursday, Sept. 10%uFFFD Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES