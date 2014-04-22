RSS

Wolski'S Tavern

No ancient civilization exerts the same fascination over the popular imagination as Egypt. Perhaps the scale of the monuments they left behind is the reason for the wonder they arouse. Egyptologist Thomas Schneider arranges his easily reada... more

Apr 22, 2014 9:08 PM Books

Let’s all raise a glass to Wisconsin, a state that has dominated the brewing industry for centuries. Bottoms Up: A Toast to Wisconsin’s Historic Bars and Breweries toasts the historic taverns that have made our state famous by more

Aug 4, 2013 11:38 PM Books

In February 2008, the Badgers were down one to Indiana with 12 seconds left. This happened:   Fast forward to last night. Freshman John Gasser (he of UW's only ever triple double) wins the game for Wisconsin against Michigan:   more

Feb 24, 2011 2:01 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES