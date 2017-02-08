Woman Up!
Promoting Physical and Mental Well-Being for Women in the Milwaukee Area
We caught up with Nicole Armendariz, aka Verucassault of the Rushin' Rollettes, to talk about the upcoming season and the Brewcity Bruisers' involvement with Woman UP! more
Woman UP! 2017 Schedule Released
Woman UP! 2017 Floor Layout
Floor layout for the Woman Up event at Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center. more
Three’s a Crowd?
Ruthie answers questions from a reader considering a three-way and another wondering how young is too young for a cell phone. Upcoming events include: The Brew City Bombshells’ “Taboo” show at Hot Water Wherehouse, Feb. 10; Woman Up! at ... more
Support Milwaukee's Oldest No Kill Cat Shelter at Woman UP!
Happy Endings is the oldest no kill cat shelter in Milwaukee. 2017 marks the shelter's 23rd year. The Woman UP! event offers an opportunity to connect face-to-face with members of the community.,Woman Up! more
Enriching Women's Lives at Woman UP!
Sandra Hoeft, a sales director with Mary Kay, shares that she has partnered with Woman UP! because the values of Mary Kay and Woman UP! are in perfect alignment. more
Let Your Hair Down at Woman UP!
Valerie, Director of Operations of Miss Pole in Brookfield, says Miss Pole's goal is to allow women to let their hair down in a safe, fun and supportive environment. more
Proud to Represent Milwaukee Talent
Ohlsson Model and Talent (231 E. Buffalo St.) was founded three years ago by Brandis Ohlsson after she had worked for one of New York’s top casting companies. Her full-service modeling, voiceover and on-camera talent agency has recently col... more
February 5-7
This week Mitten Fest brings pale festivalgoers back outdoors, Riff Raff brings the party and Woman Up! returns. more
Woman Up! at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center
The Shepherd Express’ second annual Woman Up! Festival (Saturday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center) features 200-plus woman-focused exhibitors and vendors ranging from health, fitness and wellness professionals... more
Top 5 Reasons Milwaukee Women Succeed
Milwaukee is thriving. Why? Because it’s filled hard-working,passionate, citizens devoted to making our community a better place to live, workand play. In anticipation of our Woman Up! Festival Feb. 7, we’ve written up the top five qualities tha.. more
Shepherd Express Cyber Monday Deals
The Shepherd Express is offering great CyberMonday discounts on tickets for its upcoming events!For today only, you can receive 50% off Woman Up! and Stein & Dine tickets by using the code “Cyber."Woman Up!, which will take place Feb. 7, 2015.. more
Woman Up!
The Shepherd Express is creating a unique event—one that will inspire, empower and enliven you. We invite you to Woman Up!, a festival dedicated to celebrating women more
