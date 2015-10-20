RSS

Women In Sports

Photos courtesy David Stluka/UW Athletics

Lauren Chypyha has made tennis her life. Now she's learning how to not be defined by wins and losses. more

Oct 20, 2015 12:00 AM More Sports

Photo credit: Daniel Bartel / Chicago Red Stars

Former Badgers forward Cara Walls talks about adjusting to her new role in the National Women’s Soccer League. more

Sep 24, 2015 9:00 AM More Sports

Photos courtesy Cody Two Bears

A Standing Rock Sioux, Jaye Two Bears will become the first reservation-bred Native American to play for UWM’s women’s basketball team. more

Sep 4, 2015 8:00 AM More Sports

Photo courtesy Ashley Birdsall

After bulking up in the gym, UW-Superior graduate Ashley Birdsall returned to the hockey rink, where she's giving it her all. more

Aug 3, 2015 11:00 AM More Sports

Photo credit: David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications

A rising star in women’s soccer, Badgers midfielder Rose Lavelle says she and her teammates are building a culture of success at the University of Wisconsin. more

Jul 9, 2015 8:00 AM More Sports

Courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Biz Goslee has emerged as a leader on Marquette’s fledgling lacrosse team. more

May 7, 2015 10:15 AM More Sports

Courtesy of UW Communications

No two days are ever the same for Kat Vosters, the woman who keeps the UW men’s basketball team running on track. more

Mar 19, 2015 5:00 PM More Sports

Sep 15, 2014 4:00 AM More Sports

Aug 29, 2014 8:00 AM More Sports

