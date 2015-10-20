Women In Sports
Playing the Field: Lauren Chypyha
Lauren Chypyha has made tennis her life. Now she's learning how to not be defined by wins and losses. more
Oct 20, 2015 12:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Cara Walls
Former Badgers forward Cara Walls talks about adjusting to her new role in the National Women’s Soccer League. more
Sep 24, 2015 9:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing The Field: Jaye Two Bears
A Standing Rock Sioux, Jaye Two Bears will become the first reservation-bred Native American to play for UWM’s women’s basketball team. more
Sep 4, 2015 8:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing The Field: Ashley Birdsall
After bulking up in the gym, UW-Superior graduate Ashley Birdsall returned to the hockey rink, where she's giving it her all. more
Aug 3, 2015 11:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Rose Lavelle
A rising star in women’s soccer, Badgers midfielder Rose Lavelle says she and her teammates are building a culture of success at the University of Wisconsin. more
Jul 9, 2015 8:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Biz Goslee
Biz Goslee has emerged as a leader on Marquette’s fledgling lacrosse team. more
May 7, 2015 10:15 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Kat Vosters
No two days are ever the same for Kat Vosters, the woman who keeps the UW men’s basketball team running on track. more
Mar 19, 2015 5:00 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Amanda Braun
In Playing the Field, we profile women who are making an impact in the world of sports, either in competition or behind the scenes. For this installment, we spoke with UW-Milwaukee athletic directo,Sports more
Sep 15, 2014 4:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing The Field: Bernell Hooker
In Playing the Field, we profile women who are making an impact in the world of sports, either in competition or behind the scenes. For this inaugural installment, we spoke with Images of Us Spo,Sports more
Aug 29, 2014 8:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports