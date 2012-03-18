RSS

Womens Hockey

Brianna Decker became Wisconsin's fourth winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award yesterday, joining Sara Bauer, Jessie Vetter and Meghan Duggan.The Patty Kaz is giving to the top women's hockey player in the country and the win is just the topper to a.. more

The Badger womens hockey team was dominant in the National Semifinal Friday night as they beat Boston College 6-2 to advance to the National Championship game Sunday at 5 pm.The National Championship game will be available via webcast on NCAA.com.. more

The Badger women's hockey team defeated Mercyhurst at home in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Saturday night to advance to the Frozen Four in Duluth next weekend.Sadly, just 2,946 fans watched the women win. I'd have killed to be ther.. more

The New York Times Slap Shot hockey page has recently featured articles on Gordie Howe and NHL realignment.They also featured the Badger women's hockey team. College hockey doesn't get too much national press. Women's college hockey gets even le.. more

The last three NCAA attendance records have been set by Wisconsin Women's Hockey.They set it at the Camp Randall outdoor game in 2010 with 8,263 in attendance. They set it again at least year's fill the bowl with 10,668.And they broke their own .. more

Current Badgers Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby, Brittany Ammerman, Brooke Ammerman and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie Vetter, Molly Engstrom, Geen Prough, Meghan Duggan and Ericka Lawler were invited to the six-day USA Hockey Women's .. more

Wisconsin's Meghan Duggan is a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier award, the MVP of women's hockey.The award will be presented March 19 as part of the women's Frozen Four activities.All three finalists are forwards. The other two are Meghan Agosta .. more

Senior Meghan Duggan and Junior Hilary Knight have been named to the top 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award (top college player in women's hockey)The award is selected when NCAA D1 women's coaches are asked to nominate a player for the awa.. more

The Wisconsin State Journal has an article that says Wisconsin has given Penn State permission to talk to Badger women's hockey coach Mark Johnson for their newly formed men's program.According to the article, Johnson is aware of the itnerest but.. more

