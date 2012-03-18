Womens Hockey
Brianna Decker wins Patty Kazmaier Award
Brianna Decker became Wisconsin's fourth winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award yesterday, joining Sara Bauer, Jessie Vetter and Meghan Duggan.The Patty Kaz is giving to the top women's hockey player in the country and the win is just the topper to a.. more
Mar 18, 2012 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger women's hockey wins National Semi-Final, plays for National Championship
The Badger womens hockey team was dominant in the National Semifinal Friday night as they beat Boston College 6-2 to advance to the National Championship game Sunday at 5 pm.The National Championship game will be available via webcast on NCAA.com.. more
Mar 18, 2012 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger women's hockey headed to Frozen Four
The Badger women's hockey team defeated Mercyhurst at home in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Saturday night to advance to the Frozen Four in Duluth next weekend.Sadly, just 2,946 fans watched the women win. I'd have killed to be ther.. more
Mar 12, 2012 2:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger women's hockey featured on NYT website
The New York Times Slap Shot hockey page has recently featured articles on Gordie Howe and NHL realignment.They also featured the Badger women's hockey team. College hockey doesn't get too much national press. Women's college hockey gets even le.. more
Feb 7, 2012 3:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger women's hockey break NCAA attendance record...again
The last three NCAA attendance records have been set by Wisconsin Women's Hockey.They set it at the Camp Randall outdoor game in 2010 with 8,263 in attendance. They set it again at least year's fill the bowl with 10,668.And they broke their own .. more
Jan 31, 2012 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Ten current and former Badger women invited to USA Hockey camp
Current Badgers Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby, Brittany Ammerman, Brooke Ammerman and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie Vetter, Molly Engstrom, Geen Prough, Meghan Duggan and Ericka Lawler were invited to the six-day USA Hockey Women's .. more
Dec 21, 2011 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
UW's Meghan Duggan top 3 finalist for Patty Kazmaier
Wisconsin's Meghan Duggan is a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier award, the MVP of women's hockey.The award will be presented March 19 as part of the women's Frozen Four activities.All three finalists are forwards. The other two are Meghan Agosta .. more
Mar 10, 2011 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Knight, Duggan finalists for Patty Kaz
Senior Meghan Duggan and Junior Hilary Knight have been named to the top 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award (top college player in women's hockey)The award is selected when NCAA D1 women's coaches are asked to nominate a player for the awa.. more
Mar 3, 2011 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mark Johnson to Penn State?
The Wisconsin State Journal has an article that says Wisconsin has given Penn State permission to talk to Badger women's hockey coach Mark Johnson for their newly formed men's program.According to the article, Johnson is aware of the itnerest but.. more
Mar 2, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Porcupine Tree
Porcupine’s guiding spirit, Steven Wilson,seems inspired by prog rock’s origi The Incident ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Khrushchev’s Cold Summer: Gulag Returnees, Crime, and the Fate of Reform After Stalin (Cornell University Press), by Miriam Dobson
Khrushchev’s Cold ,Books more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the Houston Astros this afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Come for the game, stay for the free Doug Melvin bobblehead.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Another Nine Months In the Hole
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, to th What the fock? ,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Garden
The community garden in South Central Los Angeles provided a rare sense of pride for a neighborhood that had fallen on hard times, most notably the 1992 L.A. riots. Though the garden thrived for well over a decade, brightening up the neighb... more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jurassic Park
Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has given the midnight Rocky Horror Picture Show-styled shadow cast treatment to cult movies like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors, but tonight they take on their most ambitious project yet: a live re-,Today in Mi... more
Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Figurative Prints
Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more
Aug 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Taking Back Sunday w/ Anberlin
Since guitarist/vocalist John Nolan’s 2003 departure from Taking Back Sunday, the band has never quite been the same. With Nolan, their 2002 debut, Tell All Your Friends, tested the limits of power-pop with catchy hooks and dueling vocals w... more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lady Sovereign w/ Chester French
In 2006, Lady Sovereign was set to be what M.I.A. would eventually become, a club rap superstar, but for all the early hype, her Def Jam debut, Public Warning, met with only lukewarm reviews and interest. The label booted her shortly after ... more
May 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blue October w/ The Kin
Formed in the late ’90s, the Texas alternative pop quintet Blue October draws from the lighter sound of the modern-rock in vogue at the time, acts like Tripping Daisy and Better than Ezra. With their big chorus and distorted hooks, their br... more
May 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Badger women's hockey is spectacular
This season, the Wisconsin Badger women's hockey team is 19-1-0. They have just one loss - to rival Minnesota - and have not tied a game.They lost just twice last season and tied twice as well. But both the losses came in 2010. Their schedule .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports