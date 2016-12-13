World Series
Home Movies/Out on Digital 12.15
The 2016 World Series, the official documentary of the games catches the excitement and anticipation at box offices, in the stands and on the field, and moves at a brisker pace than most baseball games. more
Dec 13, 2016 3:42 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
This Week on The Disclaimer: Bob Uecker, Jim Belushi, Dave Begel and Other Hot Takes
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions and information with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we celebrate the station's latest membership drive in our typical fashion, by firing off a bunch of hot.. more
Oct 27, 2016 8:18 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Remembering the Brewers-Marlins World Series of 1997 (and three other Milwaukee Fall Classics that Never Happened)
The chances you’ll need to scramblefor Brewers playoff tickets this year are about as slim as the chance you’llneed to find tickets to Bob Donovan’s inauguration as mayor. However, the Crewdoesn’t actually need to qualify for the postseason in .. more
Mar 21, 2016 7:24 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The Sweet Bye and Bye
Weeks off don't always come at a good time for football teams, but the breaks broke right for the Badgers and Packers. A bye last week gave UW a chance to recover from a painful loss to Michigan State and prepare more
Nov 7, 2012 12:47 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Sometimes You’re Thrown for a Loop
Prince Fielder is in the World Series, but not the one Brewer fans wanted. And thanks to the Giants, Fielder can't give them a little vicarious revenge against the Cardinals for last October... more
Oct 24, 2012 10:17 PM Frank Clines More Sports
In The Belly With Insurgent Theatre
Inusrgent Theatre returns to Milwaukee this weekend for a pair of performances of In The Belly. The activist theatre company presents its exploration of the US prison system April 21st and 22nd. The April 21st performance is at Cream City Collecti.. more
Apr 18, 2012 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Innocent Bystanders Want to Know
Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It is definitely self-serving for the Shepherd Express to list its own website, expressmilwaukee.com, as the critics’ choice, but it’s become the premier Milwaukee-focused website for tens of thousands of people in the area. Since the websi... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
That Was Then… This Is for Certain
As Asbaseball’s regular season entered its final week, the Brewers were inthe thick o ,None more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
One Giant Heap of Mankind
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So listen, just s walk ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
So you want Brewers post-season tickets...
If you aren't a 20-game, 40-game or season seat holder, or have some sort of inside track to tickets we mortals don't know about, you don't have your hot little mandibles on Brewers post-season tickets. The lottery that the Brewers hold for single.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports