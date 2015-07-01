Wrestlemania
Second Annual Rappermania to be Held in Racine
The Racine bar Brass Monkey will play host to some of thearea’s brightest up and coming rappers and producers at the second annualwrestling themed concert “Rappermania.”One of our own ShepherdExpress coverstory artists, Reggie Bonds, will.. more
Jul 1, 2015 8:12 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Grappling With My Newly Found Love of Professional Wrestling
Sitting inside the BMO Harris BradleyCenter, I silently waited to see who would be facing off against Curtis Axel,an intentionally delusional wannabe Hulk Hogan. The lights all but went out andsome electronic rock reminiscent of early 2000s mov.. more
Jun 22, 2015 8:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Stadium-Mob Mentality
One thing you can confidently say about 21st-century America is this: Our icons of seemingly frivolous spectacle often embody deeply significant and disturbing truths. What was Balloon Boy but a deadly serious commentary on national gullibi... more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
MewithoutYou w/ Murder By Death, Buried Beds
For years, brothers Aaron and Michael Weiss exorcised their demons in the band The Operation, setting low expectations for their experimental side project, MewithoutYou. To their surprise, it became more successful and creatively more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee