RSS

Www.Squeezettes.Com

Good thing Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is launching his sixth annual Tourism Ride next week, allegedly to promote Milwaukee Countys hotspots, and not the county executives campaign for governor. Because according to a new pol.. more

Jun 11, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Mary DiBiasio traveled to Milwaukee to attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design with a scholarship in hand. Along the way, when she reached the age of 22, DiBiasio discovered she faced a diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis, a dramatic ev.. more

May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage3862.jpe

The Brewers play game two of their three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at Miller Park with a 2:55 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

This week's question deals with a familiar scenario: what to do when you haven't been completely honest with a long-term partner and want to come clean. You're right that there are many other b,SEXPress more

Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES