Www.Thickazabrick.Com
Diplo and Switch Do the Dancehall
I can't pretend to be as enthusiastic about dancehall reggae as I am the trunk-rattling, Bama rap that Diplo doled out on last year's essential Fear and Loathing in Hunts Vegas mix, or even the retro-dub of that summer's Top Ranking, but Diplo's l.. more
Jun 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sweet Mother of God this is Awful
I'm in the middle of writing the post-game thread for Brew Crew Ball, so I'm not going to take the time to embed this, but you MUST click here and hear a song about Ryan Braun called "Going, Going, Braun."If you've been to Miller Park lately, you'.. more
Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mix Master Mike
At the time it was a blow for many Beastie Boys fans when the rap group dropped their loya Hello Nasty ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fashion Week
Milwaukee waited decades to get its own Fashion Week, the annual fashion showcase that other parts of the world have celebrated since the 1940s, but, well, it looks like it will have to wait a little bit lo,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee