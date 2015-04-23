RSS

X-Files

curtains_xfilemusical.jpg.jpe

Back in 1996, TV writers Glen Morgan and James Wong had returned to work on "The X-Files" after a brief hiatus. Now in its fourth season, the series owed some of its initial success to the work of Morgan and Wong. The returning writers wanted to m.. more

Apr 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

 Probablyno late 20th century author was more prophetic than William Gibson,the novelist who coined the word cyberspace before the space actually existed.The influence of Gibson novels such as Neuromancer and Count Zero can be seen in T.. more

Oct 7, 2013 7:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11537.jpe

In Brooklyn's Finest, the relatively small amount of power vested in three cops corrupts them absolutely. Gere, Cheadle and Hawke portray Brooklyn police officers using their authority to better their own situations. Three parallel stories ... more

Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage9600.jpe

Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatme more

Jan 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Well, lookie-loo. Looks like some bad press and the attention of the District Attorneys office finally forced Advocates for Student Achievements PAC to submit tardy campaign finance forms. A first! Heres what ASA-PAC treasurer Joe.. more

Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3085.jpe

The X-Files: I Want to Believe ,Film more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES