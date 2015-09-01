RSS

vgad_untildawn.jpg.jpe

“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast93.jpg.jpe

YouTube Takes On Twitch! Mortal Kombat Gets Kanceled! And We Discuss an Exciting New PlayStation 4 Exclusive!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text m.. more

Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Video Games are Dumb

rapture.jpg.jpe

The following review is spoiler free!  Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more

Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press91.jpg.jpe

Walking Simulators, the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and YouTube Streaming Comes to the PlayStation 4!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 95.. more

Aug 17, 2015 1:59 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_rarereplay.jpg.jpe

There’s a good chance you’re familiar with the works of Rare Ltd. Over the past 30 years, this world renown British developer has produced some of the most beloved and influential titles in video game history. To celebrate their temporal milestone.. more

Aug 11, 2015 1:54 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_rocket.jpg.jpe

Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more

Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press89.jpg.jpe

Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.  Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or .. more

Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press88.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Jul 27, 2015 4:04 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_memecover.jpg.jpe

Is your refrigerator running? Better vote for it! Hello my laughing Larrys and snickering Sues! This is Derrick “Did You Laugh?” Babin! For over 25 years I had the privilege of running my very own prop shop, Derrick’s Gallery of Giggles. Sadly,.. more

Jul 7, 2015 5:21 AM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_holo.jpg.jpe

There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more

Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press82.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast+81.jpg.jpe

Fallout 4, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and X-Com 2 are all announced in the same week! It’s a solo-brolo on this zany episode of the Pressurecast!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video.. more

Jun 8, 2015 2:52 PM Video Games are Dumb

Nintendo drops some hefty announcements, OnLive gets unplugged and Halo 5 's release date is revealed on this week's PressureCast!Audio Version: iTunes, Stitcher, Tune In or Direct Feed. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or tex.. more

Apr 8, 2015 2:00 PM Video Games are Dumb

videogamesaredumb_axiomverge.jpg.jpe

Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more

Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgadngcover.jpg.jpe

It’s been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con.. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

videogames_logo-01.jpg.jpe

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One is the 22nd entry into the Resident Evil franchise, the sequel to the Revelations side story and the first of four episodes. Confused? If so, just know that Episode One is a fantastic start to the Revelatio.. more

Mar 3, 2015 4:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

videogames_logo-01.jpg.jpe

Mar 2, 2015 4:25 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage18581.jpe

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I seriously worry that “Americanizing” this series has hurt it. I know, I know … I usually hate Japanese storytelling. But when it came to the Ninja Gaiden series, the storytelling was for more

May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage18444.jpe

I know I said I was going to review Ninja Gaiden, but I couldn't help pick up a copy of The Witcher 2 when I stopped by the local game store. Full disclosure: I have no idea whatsoever what happened in the first game. I picked this up on a ... more

Apr 20, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage18124.jpe

It occurred to me as I was fooling around with Mass Effect 3 this week that I was, in the heat of the excitement, perhaps a bit hasty in glossing over some of the things that really ticked me off about this game... more

Mar 23, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

