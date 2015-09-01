Xbox
Review: Until Dawn
“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Three: YouTube Vs Twitch
YouTube Takes On Twitch! Mortal Kombat Gets Kanceled! And We Discuss an Exciting New PlayStation 4 Exclusive!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text m.. more
Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Everybody's Gone To The Rapture
The following review is spoiler free! Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more
Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-One: Walking Simulators
Walking Simulators, the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and YouTube Streaming Comes to the PlayStation 4!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 95.. more
Aug 17, 2015 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rare Replay (Xbox One)
There’s a good chance you’re familiar with the works of Rare Ltd. Over the past 30 years, this world renown British developer has produced some of the most beloved and influential titles in video game history. To celebrate their temporal milestone.. more
Aug 11, 2015 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rocket League
Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more
Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Nine: Do Third Party Exclusives Suck?
Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or .. more
Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Eight: Drug Testing Comes To Pro Gaming
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jul 27, 2015 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Hilarious Video Game Memes (4 $ale)
Is your refrigerator running? Better vote for it! Hello my laughing Larrys and snickering Sues! This is Derrick “Did You Laugh?” Babin! For over 25 years I had the privilege of running my very own prop shop, Derrick’s Gallery of Giggles. Sadly,.. more
Jul 7, 2015 5:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Best Trends of E3 2015
There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more
Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Two: E3 2015 Pre-Show
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-One: Fallout 4 Is Real
Fallout 4, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and X-Com 2 are all announced in the same week! It’s a solo-brolo on this zany episode of the Pressurecast!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video.. more
Jun 8, 2015 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Seventy Two: Nintendo's 2015 Line Up
Nintendo drops some hefty announcements, OnLive gets unplugged and Halo 5 's release date is revealed on this week's PressureCast!Audio Version: iTunes, Stitcher, Tune In or Direct Feed. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or tex.. more
Apr 8, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Axiom Verge
Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more
Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
4 Reasons NOT to go Next Gen (yet)
It’s been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con.. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
Review: Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One
Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One is the 22nd entry into the Resident Evil franchise, the sequel to the Revelations side story and the first of four episodes. Confused? If so, just know that Episode One is a fantastic start to the Revelatio.. more
Mar 3, 2015 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Sixty-Seven: Why We Buy Next Gen
Mar 2, 2015 4:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Ninja Gaiden 3
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I seriously worry that “Americanizing” this series has hurt it. I know, I know … I usually hate Japanese storytelling. But when it came to the Ninja Gaiden series, the storytelling was for more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
The Witcher 2
I know I said I was going to review Ninja Gaiden, but I couldn't help pick up a copy of The Witcher 2 when I stopped by the local game store. Full disclosure: I have no idea whatsoever what happened in the first game. I picked this up on a ... more
Apr 20, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Mass Effect 3: Second Thoughts
It occurred to me as I was fooling around with Mass Effect 3 this week that I was, in the heat of the excitement, perhaps a bit hasty in glossing over some of the things that really ticked me off about this game... more
Mar 23, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb