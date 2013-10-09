RSS

Yankee Tavern

gun violence.jpg.jpe

It was another violent summer in Milwaukee marked by gun violence. The organization Guns Down MKE will remember the victims of that violence later this month at a silent candlelight vigil. It takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. at Cathe.. more

Oct 9, 2013 2:00 PM Around MKE

Uprooted Theatre enters October at mid-month with Stretch MARKS--a series of readings of 6 new plays by new and emerging playwrights in honor of the life and talents of Sally Marks. The six plays are presented in a reader's  theatre format. Dir.. more

Oct 3, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

silk exotic notice.jpg.jpe

Earlierthis week, Downtown businesses and residents near 730 N. Old World Third Streetreceived a Notice Of Public Interest stating Class B Tavern, PublicEntertainment Premises and Food Dealer licenses were applied for by a potentialnew tenant .. more

Sep 20, 2013 2:00 PM Around MKE

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company returns to a celebration of the Roman God Bacchus this month as it presents Bacchanalia. The company has staged a performance of its distinctive Bacchanalia before. There are a couple of things that set this.. more

Sep 13, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

colectivo sign.jpg.jpe

Colectivo Coffee revealed the sign for its Prospect Cafe this morning, and like everything involving the company formerly known as Alterra, it was a high-profile media event. The photo above comes from Instagram user anders390; Colectivo's officia.. more

Aug 6, 2013 2:30 PM Around MKE

As always, there is a very intense clustering of Shakespeare productions this summer. The fourth show by Shakesepare that I'd seen in 8 days, the Alchemist Theatre's staging of King Lear ended up being my favorite to open all month. Th stage is.. more

Jul 14, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

blogimage9607.jpe

Playwright Steven Dietz must have known that his 2007 comic drama about 9/11 conspiracies, Yankee Tavern, would stir controversy, but his main intention appears to have been to tell a good, solid thriller about real people caught up in an e... more

Jan 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9589.jpe

Jan 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9563.jpe

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9530.jpe

Jan 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9478.jpe

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9430.jpe

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9421.jpe

Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4756.jpe

"Environmental Art," created by the "Hands On" after-school project, opens today with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Walker's Point Center for the Arts. This exhibit reflects the id,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Steve and Susannah Barnes’ set for the Milwaukee Rep’sproduction of Yankee Tavern captures the feel of a whole in the wall bar in Manhattan.With a light haze pumped into the Quadracci Theatre adds to an overallgrunginess of a bar that appears.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

