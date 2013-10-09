Yankee Tavern
Guns Down MKE to Hold Silent Vigil Remembering Gun Violence Victims
It was another violent summer in Milwaukee marked by gun violence. The organization Guns Down MKE will remember the victims of that violence later this month at a silent candlelight vigil. It takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. at Cathe.. more
Oct 9, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Stretch Marks With Uprooted
Uprooted Theatre enters October at mid-month with Stretch MARKS--a series of readings of 6 new plays by new and emerging playwrights in honor of the life and talents of Sally Marks. The six plays are presented in a reader's theatre format. Dir.. more
Oct 3, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Let Silk Exotic Open Downtown
Earlierthis week, Downtown businesses and residents near 730 N. Old World Third Streetreceived a Notice Of Public Interest stating Class B Tavern, PublicEntertainment Premises and Food Dealer licenses were applied for by a potentialnew tenant .. more
Sep 20, 2013 2:00 PM Tyler Maas Around MKE
Bacchanalia with Quasi Mondo at Villa Terrace
The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company returns to a celebration of the Roman God Bacchus this month as it presents Bacchanalia. The company has staged a performance of its distinctive Bacchanalia before. There are a couple of things that set this.. more
Sep 13, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Here Is The New Colectivo Coffee Prospect Cafe Sign
Colectivo Coffee revealed the sign for its Prospect Cafe this morning, and like everything involving the company formerly known as Alterra, it was a high-profile media event. The photo above comes from Instagram user anders390; Colectivo's officia.. more
Aug 6, 2013 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Brilliant Ensemble for Lear
As always, there is a very intense clustering of Shakespeare productions this summer. The fourth show by Shakesepare that I'd seen in 8 days, the Alchemist Theatre's staging of King Lear ended up being my favorite to open all month. Th stage is.. more
Jul 14, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Yankee Tavern
Playwright Steven Dietz must have known that his 2007 comic drama about 9/11 conspiracies, Yankee Tavern, would stir controversy, but his main intention appears to have been to tell a good, solid thriller about real people caught up in an e... more
Jan 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Environmental Art
"Environmental Art," created by the "Hands On" after-school project, opens today with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Walker's Point Center for the Arts. This exhibit reflects the id,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Capturing Restless Wisdom
Steve and Susannah Barnes’ set for the Milwaukee Rep’sproduction of Yankee Tavern captures the feel of a whole in the wall bar in Manhattan.With a light haze pumped into the Quadracci Theatre adds to an overallgrunginess of a bar that appears.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater