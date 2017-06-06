RSS

Yasmina Reza

Locally, Shakespeare’s at center stage: Off the Wall bloodies the stage floor with Titus Andronicus and Boozy Bard becomes embroiled in a Comedy of Errors. Meanwhile, several out-of-town plays and musical take place in Fish Creek, Spring Gr... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:14 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more

May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Theater

Photo by Jeremy C. Welter

Off the Wall Theatre witnesses how difficult it can be to bring an intricate, little 90-minute drama to the stage as it presents Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage. more

Feb 23, 2015 12:55 AM Theater

Thinkstock

French playwright Yasmina Reza’s piece God of Carnage (translated by Christopher Hampton) was inspired by a real conversation between Reza and a mother whose teenage boy got into a fight with another boy, resulting in a broken tooth. Off th... more

Feb 10, 2015 11:49 PM Theater

Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more

Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Theater

Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more

Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Theater

What really constitutes “art”? Market value? Personal perception? The opinion of experts? Or are all these factors just in the eye of the beholder and the beholden?These and other questions are raised in the Milwaukee Chamber more

Aug 14, 2013 1:24 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with Yasmina Reza’s Art, a drama delving into the nature of art and human relations. It’s a fun story that features an intimate look at three characters played by Milwaukee Chamber Th... more

Jul 24, 2013 1:21 AM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre's cozy studio space is perfect for the intimate comedies staged by Artistic Director Mark Bucher. The theater group opens its season Sept. 19 with the Midwest premiere of Yasmina Reza's Life (x) 3. It is precisely... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

At the dawn of the new theatre season, local stages seem to be going int a great deal of dramatic introspection. World's Stage's Punkplay is about a couple of kids looking for meaning in suburban life in the '80s. Soulstice Theatre's Rocketman tak.. more

Aug 25, 2012 10:33 AM Theater

 Racine’s Over Our Head Players is looking for a cast for Art. Contemporary French playwright Yasmina Reza’s Art is a four-character drama, but as one of the characters is an inanimate blank, white canvas with a few white lines on it and no dia.. more

Feb 2, 2012 1:04 PM Theater

It’s the simplest ideas that end up seeming the most brilliantly allegorical. Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage is a particularly brilliant bit of allegorical comedy. Here we have two calm, rational pairs of parents meeting for a discussion about ho.. more

Sep 2, 2011 11:58 AM Theater

