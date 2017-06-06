Yasmina Reza
Performing Arts Weekly: June 8-14, 2017
Locally, Shakespeare’s at center stage: Off the Wall bloodies the stage floor with Titus Andronicus and Boozy Bard becomes embroiled in a Comedy of Errors. Meanwhile, several out-of-town plays and musical take place in Fish Creek, Spring Gr... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Enjoyable Work of 'Art' at Brumder Mansion
Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more
May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Bumpy Kind of Carnage
Off the Wall Theatre witnesses how difficult it can be to bring an intricate, little 90-minute drama to the stage as it presents Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage. more
Feb 23, 2015 12:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Reza’s ‘God of Carnage’ Returns to Milwaukee
French playwright Yasmina Reza’s piece God of Carnage (translated by Christopher Hampton) was inspired by a real conversation between Reza and a mother whose teenage boy got into a fight with another boy, resulting in a broken tooth. Off th... more
Feb 10, 2015 11:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Aggressive, Dark Comedy Downtown
Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more
Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brand New Theater in Milwaukee
Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more
Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
White or Off White?
What really constitutes “art”? Market value? Personal perception? The opinion of experts? Or are all these factors just in the eye of the beholder and the beholden?These and other questions are raised in the Milwaukee Chamber more
Aug 14, 2013 1:24 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Art’ and Friends at Chamber Theatre
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with Yasmina Reza’s Art, a drama delving into the nature of art and human relations. It’s a fun story that features an intimate look at three characters played by Milwaukee Chamber Th... more
Jul 24, 2013 1:21 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard Theatre's Comedic Look at 'Life'
The Boulevard Theatre's cozy studio space is perfect for the intimate comedies staged by Artistic Director Mark Bucher. The theater group opens its season Sept. 19 with the Midwest premiere of Yasmina Reza's Life (x) 3. It is precisely... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
3 Versions of Life Open The Boulevard
At the dawn of the new theatre season, local stages seem to be going int a great deal of dramatic introspection. World's Stage's Punkplay is about a couple of kids looking for meaning in suburban life in the '80s. Soulstice Theatre's Rocketman tak.. more
Aug 25, 2012 10:33 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions: Looking for Three Men For Art in Racine
Racine’s Over Our Head Players is looking for a cast for Art. Contemporary French playwright Yasmina Reza’s Art is a four-character drama, but as one of the characters is an inanimate blank, white canvas with a few white lines on it and no dia.. more
Feb 2, 2012 1:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
God Of Carnage In Door County
It’s the simplest ideas that end up seeming the most brilliantly allegorical. Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage is a particularly brilliant bit of allegorical comedy. Here we have two calm, rational pairs of parents meeting for a discussion about ho.. more
Sep 2, 2011 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Matisyahu
In a success story that reads like a script for a bad Ben Stiller comedy, an Orthodox Jew named Matthew Paul Miller reinvented himself as Matisyahu, a reggae superstar. That this white boy with ties to the feel-good jam circuit gravitated t... more
Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Sidewalk Stories’ in Sheboygan
The “Connecting Communities”program is an extension of JMKAC that seeks to cre SidewalkStories ,Art more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fake Problems w/ Kiss Kiss and We Are Your Father
Floridian folk-punks Fake Problems have garnered plenty of lofty comparisons to Against Me! and the Gaslight Anthem from the blogosphere, but on their sophomore album, this February’s It’s Great to be Alive, they revealed themselves to ,Tod... more
Jul 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
House of Wax 3D
Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from... more
Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bluegrass Jam Session
St. Francis hasn’t traditionally been known for its music scene, but since last year, FIXX Coffee House on 3558 E. Sivyer Ave. has quietly been hosting one of the most popular bluegrass open mics in southeastern Wisconsin. Spearheaded by Ja... more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee