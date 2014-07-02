The Year Of Magical Thinking
The Year of Wishful Striving
The audience laughed at the line: “You know when they assign you a social worker you’re in trouble.” But humor often hangs uneasily in American Players Theatre’s staging of Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical more
Jul 2, 2014 5:45 PM Kevin Lynch Theater
Theatre Happening: American Players Theatre
American Players Theatre (APT) stages three shows in the coming weeks. Opening on June 21 is Much Ado About Nothing, a play considered to be one of Shakespeare’s best comedies. And opening on June 28 are the infamous Romeo & Juliet and Joan... more
Jun 19, 2014 9:16 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Hardy Boys Improv with Smithereen
The Hardy Boys have been around for 85 years. If the continuity of the original series was intact, Frank and Joe Hardy would be cranky, old rich white guys complaining about the general state of things in the modern world. Thanks to a steady stre.. more
Sep 18, 2012 2:26 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Canadian Crime Spree
As <em>Citizen Gangster</em> tells it, Eddie Boyd was Canada's Dillinger, a feared and feted folk hero/anti-hero who robbed from the banks and was never known to hurt an honest man (or anyone else), even if two of his associates murdered a Toronto.. more
Aug 24, 2012 11:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers trade Zack Greinke
We knew it was coming, but that doesn't make it any less sad - the Brewers announced less than an hour before last night's game that they had traded Zack Greinke to the Los Angeles Angels for shortstop Jean Segura and AA pitchers John Hellweg and .. more
Jul 28, 2012 8:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Dope Folks' Mixtape Will Complete Your Summer
For the last couple of years, the guys at Milwaukee\'s Dope Folks Records have been digging up rare, forgotten and downright obscure hip-hop from the \'80s and \'90s and reissuing it to vinyl. For those who haven\'t been following their output, t.. more
Jun 12, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Talk With Two Gentleman of Verona
Theatre is inherently social. As social technology develops, it can't help but augment the social end of the art form. Mark Puchinsky of the Riotous Shakespeare Troupe is taking advantage of a relatively new service offered by Google this com.. more
Jun 8, 2012 2:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Year of Magical Thinking
Author Joan Didion’s husband died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 30, 2003; a year and a day later, Didion had completed her memoir about dealing with his death, A Year of Magical Thinking, which became one of 2005’s most acclaimed and,Tod... more
Nov 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Year of Magical Thinking
Author Joan Didion’s husband died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 30, 2003; a year and a day later, Didion had completed her memoir about dealing with his death, A Year of Magical Thinking, which became one of 2005’s most acclaimed and,Tod... more
Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Year of Magical Thinking
Author Joan Didion’s husband died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 30, 2003; a year and a day later, Didion had completed her memoir about dealing with his death, A Year of Magical Thinking, which became one of 2005’s most acclaimed and,Tod... more
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Year of Magical Thinking
Author Joan Didion’s husband died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 30, 2003; a year and a day later, Didion had completed her memoir about dealing with his death, A Year of Magical Thinking, which became one of 2005’s most acclaimed and,Tod... more
Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Year of Magical Thinking
Author Joan Didion’s husband died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 30, 2003. A year and a day later, Didion had completed her memoir about dealing with his death, A Year of Magical Thinking, which became one of 2005’s most acclaimed and,Tod... more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee