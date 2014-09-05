RSS

Yellow Phone Music Conference

“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more

Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more

Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for another lineup of panel discussions and local-music showcases next weekend, so this week on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I—we consider Yellow Phone's m.. more

Aug 28, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

Sep 3, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for a second year of panels, discussions and mentoring sessions to help aspiring career musicians navigate... more

Sep 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

<p> Milwaukee\'s Yellow Phone Music Conference, which returns for a second year at the Hyatt Regency Hotel from Thursday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 9, has detailed some of this year\'s programming. In addition to showcase shows, which non-attendee.. more

Aug 14, 2012 8:33 PM On Music

As Austin's South by Southwest and New York's CMJ Music Marathon music conferences ballooned into massive, citywide concerts, they began to outgrow their original purpose, making it hard, if not nearly impossible, for bands to get face time... more

Sep 27, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Registration is now open for Milwaukee's first Yellow Phone Music Conference, which will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 this fall. According to its website, "Yellow Phone is a more focused version of larger conferences which seem to have become less .. more

Jun 23, 2011 7:31 PM On Music

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Those that stuck around for the final credits of 2008’s Pineapple Express were rewarded with a wonderful treat – a new Huey Lewis and the News song aptly titled “Pineapple Express.” Apparently, the creative team behind the more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

No, it’s not a CD release show—the band still hasn’t finished a follow-up to their 2006 album They Live We Sleep—but Milwaukee’s shoegazing Brief Candles top a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight. They’ll be ,Today more

Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Set largely in a designer kitchen, Michele Lowe’s phenomenally funny play Smell of the Kill debuted on Broadway in 2002, making it a precursor to TV’s “Desperate Housewives.” The overall feel of Kill is very similar to “House more

Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While the summer solstice on June 20 may be the official first day of summer, most Milwaukeeans don't acknowledge the change of seasons until the Big Bang Fireworks usher in yet another year of Summerfest activities. Bartolotta Fireworks, w... more

Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments

