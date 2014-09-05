Yellow Phone Music Conference
Butch Vig Shared Production Insights in his Yellow Phone Keynote
“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more
Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 4-10
Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more
Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Yellow Phone Music Conference and the Pizza Underground
Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for another lineup of panel discussions and local-music showcases next weekend, so this week on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I—we consider Yellow Phone's m.. more
Aug 28, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference Looks to Demystify The Music Industry
Sep 3, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Yellow Phone Music Conference
Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for a second year of panels, discussions and mentoring sessions to help aspiring career musicians navigate... more
Sep 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yellow Phone Music Conference
Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for a second year of panels, discussions and mentoring sessions to help aspiring career musicians navigate a rapidly changing music industry. The bulk of this year's events are based out of.... more
Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yellow Phone Music Conference
Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for a second year of panels, discussions and mentoring sessions to help aspiring career musicians navigate a rapidly changing music industry. The bulk of this year's events are based out of.... more
Sep 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Yellow Phone Music Conference Announces Free Concerts
<p> Milwaukee\'s Yellow Phone Music Conference, which returns for a second year at the Hyatt Regency Hotel from Thursday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 9, has detailed some of this year\'s programming. In addition to showcase shows, which non-attendee.. more
Aug 14, 2012 8:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee's Intimate Yellow Phone Music Conference
As Austin's South by Southwest and New York's CMJ Music Marathon music conferences ballooned into massive, citywide concerts, they began to outgrow their original purpose, making it hard, if not nearly impossible, for bands to get face time... more
Sep 27, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Registration Begins for Yellow Phone Music Conference
Registration is now open for Milwaukee's first Yellow Phone Music Conference, which will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 this fall. According to its website, "Yellow Phone is a more focused version of larger conferences which seem to have become less .. more
Jun 23, 2011 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Huey Lewis and the News
Those that stuck around for the final credits of 2008’s Pineapple Express were rewarded with a wonderful treat – a new Huey Lewis and the News song aptly titled “Pineapple Express.” Apparently, the creative team behind the more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brief Candles w/ His and Her Vanities and Mark Waldock
No, it’s not a CD release show—the band still hasn’t finished a follow-up to their 2006 album They Live We Sleep—but Milwaukee’s shoegazing Brief Candles top a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight. They’ll be ,Today more
Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Smell of the Kill
Set largely in a designer kitchen, Michele Lowe’s phenomenally funny play Smell of the Kill debuted on Broadway in 2002, making it a precursor to TV’s “Desperate Housewives.” The overall feel of Kill is very similar to “House more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Summerfest Big Bang Fireworks
While the summer solstice on June 20 may be the official first day of summer, most Milwaukeeans don't acknowledge the change of seasons until the Big Bang Fireworks usher in yet another year of Summerfest activities. Bartolotta Fireworks, w... more
Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments