RSS

Yes

This January Milwaukee rapper/producer Safari Al celebrated the launch of his labor-intensive side project: an ambitious multi-media poetry zine called Silt Rifle . Each issue of the bi-monthly, hand-stitched zine spotlights a different poet, and .. more

Apr 28, 2017 5:07 PM On Music

albumreview_thoughtstorm.jpg.jpe

Keyboardist Jeffrey Konkol recently released Tales from the Electric Ocean, a solo album recorded under the name Thoughtstorm. If the title of this instrumental blend of electronic soundscapes, prog rock and classical music sounds similar t... more

Nov 22, 2016 4:02 PM Album Reviews

karmakanic.jpg.jpe

The Swedish progressive-rock band Karmakanic doesn’t fool around on its fifth studio album, inspired by author/astronomer Carl Sagan and simply called DOT. Band founder and bassist Jonas Reingold recruited no fewer than 11 other vocalists. ... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:53 PM Album Reviews

twim_kingtuff.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more. more

Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

yes.jpg.jpe

The first time Yes drummer Alan White had to play songs from the 1973 album Close To The Edge, it was under less than ideal circumstances. He was replacing Bill more

Aug 7, 2013 1:37 AM Music Feature

weird al.jpg.jpe

Apr 8, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

Dysfunctional families come in all colors. That’s one of the messages audiences might take away after seeing Crumbs From the Table of Joy, a Renaissance Theaterworks production now playing at the Broadway Theatre Center. Written by Pulitzer... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage9165.jpe

As if being wounded in war weren’t difficult enough, many times injured soldiers are shipped off hospitals and unable to recover their personal effects, like clothing, iPods and mementos. The local non-profit The Comet Dog Project tries to ... more

Dec 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  When I was offered the opportunity to be given a private tour of the American Players Theatre’s new indoor studio space, I leapt at the opportunity. For the past five years or so, I’ve been going to the APT for some of the best professional ou.. more

Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

YES will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater onSaturday, November 29 at 8 pm. The Shepherd ,Sponsored Events more

Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage4630.jpe

Monday, Dec. 1,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 to discuss my favorite indie-rock albums of 2009 and to play some of my favorite indie-rock singles of the year. We've got some amazing songs lined up, some of which will .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES