Stream Safari Al's Beats and Poetry Experiment "Stone School"
This January Milwaukee rapper/producer Safari Al celebrated the launch of his labor-intensive side project: an ambitious multi-media poetry zine called Silt Rifle . Each issue of the bi-monthly, hand-stitched zine spotlights a different poet, and .. more
Apr 28, 2017 5:07 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Thoughtstorm: Tales from the Electric Ocean
Keyboardist Jeffrey Konkol recently released Tales from the Electric Ocean, a solo album recorded under the name Thoughtstorm. If the title of this instrumental blend of electronic soundscapes, prog rock and classical music sounds similar t... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:02 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Karmakanic: DOT (InsideOut Music)
The Swedish progressive-rock band Karmakanic doesn’t fool around on its fifth studio album, inspired by author/astronomer Carl Sagan and simply called DOT. Band founder and bassist Jonas Reingold recruited no fewer than 11 other vocalists. ... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:53 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 16-22
Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more. more
Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Yes Revisit Three Classic Albums
The first time Yes drummer Alan White had to play songs from the 1973 album Close To The Edge, it was under less than ideal circumstances. He was replacing Bill more
Aug 7, 2013 1:37 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
"Weird Al" Yankovic, Yes and Vince Neil Round Out the State Fair Lineup
Apr 8, 2013 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Complex ‘Crumbs’ Doesn’t Need to Preach
Dysfunctional families come in all colors. That’s one of the messages audiences might take away after seeing Crumbs From the Table of Joy, a Renaissance Theaterworks production now playing at the Broadway Theatre Center. Written by Pulitzer... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
The Cheap Shots
As if being wounded in war weren’t difficult enough, many times injured soldiers are shipped off hospitals and unable to recover their personal effects, like clothing, iPods and mementos. The local non-profit The Comet Dog Project tries to ... more
Dec 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Indoors in Spring Green: A look at the Touchstone
When I was offered the opportunity to be given a private tour of the American Players Theatre’s new indoor studio space, I leapt at the opportunity. For the past five years or so, I’ve been going to the APT for some of the best professional ou.. more
Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
YES (11/29)
YES will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater onSaturday, November 29 at 8 pm. The Shepherd ,Sponsored Events more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
Monday, Dec. 1,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Sunday: The Best Indie-Rock Songs of 2009
I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 to discuss my favorite indie-rock albums of 2009 and to play some of my favorite indie-rock singles of the year. We've got some amazing songs lined up, some of which will .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music