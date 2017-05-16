RSS

Young Company

First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more

May 16, 2017 2:59 PM Theater

Paul Ruffolo

The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more

May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

First Stage Children’s Theater’s John Maclay weighs in on the key to a successful children’s production. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:37 AM Off the Cuff

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage’s Young Company production of Romeo and Juliet did justice to the drama and served as an education for much of its cast. Shakespeare’s tragedy was enacted at the Rosa Parks Auditorium at Golda Meir School right around the corner... more

May 22, 2014 12:55 AM Theater

Nancy Drew, the brilliant teen detective of fiction series fame, will solve her next great mystery at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Co-written by First Stage’s Artistic Director Jeff Frank and Associate Artistic Director/Young Comp... more

Apr 22, 2014 10:37 PM Theater

 First Stage's Young Company closes out its season with a production of Tom Stoppard's classic absurdist existentialist tragicomedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead . The twisted margins of Hamlet take center stage in a show that probably d.. more

Apr 22, 2012 10:29 AM Theater

Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

