First Stage Explores Political Lies in Orwell's 'Animal Farm'
First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more
May 16, 2017 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stage-To-Farm: Animal Farm with First Stage
The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more
May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Youth Theater Done Right
First Stage Children’s Theater’s John Maclay weighs in on the key to a successful children’s production. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:37 AM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
A Youthful ‘Romeo and Juliet’
First Stage’s Young Company production of Romeo and Juliet did justice to the drama and served as an education for much of its cast. Shakespeare’s tragedy was enacted at the Rosa Parks Auditorium at Golda Meir School right around the corner... more
May 22, 2014 12:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Nancy Drew’s Biggest Case Yet
Nancy Drew, the brilliant teen detective of fiction series fame, will solve her next great mystery at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Co-written by First Stage’s Artistic Director Jeff Frank and Associate Artistic Director/Young Comp... more
Apr 22, 2014 10:37 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Rosencrantz, Guildenstern and Matt Daniels
First Stage's Young Company closes out its season with a production of Tom Stoppard's classic absurdist existentialist tragicomedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead . The twisted margins of Hamlet take center stage in a show that probably d.. more
Apr 22, 2012 10:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
