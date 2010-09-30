Young Jeezy
Nine Months Later, The Milwaukee Rap Situation Brightens
This winter, Radio Milwaukee's Tarik Moody set off a spirited round of discussion and debate about why Milwaukee doesn't host more touring hip-hop acts. His comments came during a particular drought for local rap shows. Nine months later, however,.. more
Sep 30, 2010 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy Top an Overdue Sept. 2 Bill at Marcus Amphitheater
In a bill that almost single-handedly atones for the dearth of rap acts at this year’s Summerfest, Lil Wayne and a slew of chart-topping rappers and R&B singers share a Wednesday, Sept. 2 bill at the Marcus Amphitheater which includes Young Jeezy,.. more
Jul 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bracket Bluster
I’m Art Kumbalek andman oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And let’s just hold on acotton-focking-picking minute here, s,Art for Art's Sake more
Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments
My President...
Far more important books will be written about the Obama presidency, but the one I'm most looking forward to will examine its impact on rap music. Here's hoping this Young Jeezy track makes its first chapter: more
Jan 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Genesis
Genesis skipped Wisconsin during last year's reunion tour, but the three-DVD box se When In Rome 2007 ,CD Reviews more
Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 2 Comments
The Spitfire Grill
The Skylight Opera Theatre ends its season with a production of the feel-good musical The The Spitfire Grill ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee