RSS

Young Widows

blogimage14847.jpe

On their first two albums (2006's Settle Down City and 2008's Old Wounds), Young Widows proudly wore their influences on their collective sleeve. The Louisville, Ky., veterans drew liberally from such seminal bands as the Jesus Lizard, Helm... more

May 16, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage4466.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4466.jpe

The Wisconsin Warrior Summit launched today, but also “Art, War and the Veteran,” artwork by veterans about their experiences during wartime. It runs through Nov. 12, so check it out. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

SOCIAL UPDATES