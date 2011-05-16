RSS
Young Widows
Young Widows @ Cactus Club
On their first two albums (2006's Settle Down City and 2008's Old Wounds), Young Widows proudly wore their influences on their collective sleeve. The Louisville, Ky., veterans drew liberally from such seminal bands as the Jesus Lizard, Helm... more
May 16, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Nov. 13 - Nov. 19
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Veterans' Artwork at the Milwaukee Art Museum
The Wisconsin Warrior Summit launched today, but also “Art, War and the Veteran,” artwork by veterans about their experiences during wartime. It runs through Nov. 12, so check it out. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!