Youngblood
Year In Review Part One: August Through November
IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd shows per year, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season, continues through May as regu.. more
Aug 1, 2012 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Youngblood Announces Its Next Show
Earlier today, Youngblood announced its next show . . . a show which will be staged March 1st through 17th at a venue yet to be announced. The play is being directed by Michael Cotey. The play is the Snow Romance. Which is to say that it is Fl.. more
Jan 6, 2012 9:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A More Danceable Side of Babes
Babes has ran one of the city's busier Bandcamp accounts this year. Since January, the one-man band has released a single (“Teeth” b/w “Roam”), an EP (Jets) and a short album (Sides), all of which collect concise, abstract pop songs built ar.. more
Aug 16, 2011 7:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Youngblood Extending APOLOGY
Michael Cotey has never really had the opportunity to play a character quite like Mickle Maher’s incarnation of Dr. John Faustus. As witnessed over the course of the play, An Apology for the Course and Outcome of Certain Events Delivered by Doct.. more
Jun 14, 2011 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Freaks, Serial Killings, Deer Hunting and Zombie Puppets: Local Theatre Halloween 2010
The month of Halloween brings with it an interesting mix of opportunities. Here are four different opportunities for the weekend of the 31st: On The 28th, the Oriental Theatre kicks-off Halloween Weekend with a production of Angry Young Men’s N.. more
Oct 5, 2010 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Two Playwrights In April
Late last month, The Boulevard Theatre opened the Midwest premiere of It’s Your Mother with a pair of performances attended by the show’s playwrights Durante & Tuxill. It was interesting seeing the show knowing that they were in the audience and .. more
Apr 10, 2010 11:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Two Actors Injured In Knife Attack
Andrew Voss’ phone goes straight to voicemail. With things being as busy as they had today, I hadn’t gotten word about the physical assault of the Youngblood Theatre co-founder until relatively late. As soon as I’d gotten word of the incident I’d.. more
Jan 26, 2010 12:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Flawed But Provocative Red Light Winter
Adam Rapp’s Red Light Winter is a provocative exploration into the nature of human intimacy and theemotional end of sexuality. Though the plot is remarkably well constructed andthere are some really brilliant bits of dialogue, the play’s actio.. more
Jan 22, 2010 11:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Few Words With Andrew Edwin Voss pt. 2
Recent UWM Theatre graduate and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss has been fortunate enough to be quite a busy. In addition to helping form the fledgling theatre group, he’s made some memorable appearances onstage in Milwaukee Chamber’s prod.. more
Jan 21, 2010 9:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Few Words With Andrew Edwin Voss pt. 1
Recent UWM Theatre graduate and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss has been fortunate enough to bequite a busy. In addition to helping form the fledgling theatre group, he’smade some memorable appearances onstage in Milwaukee Chambe.. more
Jan 20, 2010 11:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Quinn Scharber w/ Hallelujah the Hills @ Mad Planet
Like their former literate counterparts, Neutral Milk Hotelor Clem Snide, weaving in humo ColonialDrones ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Youngblood and The Laramie Project
Ten years after the brutal murder of Matthew Shepard, playwrightMoises Kaufman and his associates returned to the town. They had previouslybeen there working on a play about how the tiny Wyoming community of 27,000 wasdealing with the .. more
Sep 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Short Orders (Fiesta Restaurant and Bar)
Manypeople remember the popular Benjamin Briggs located in a former Schlitztavern, complete with a rare Schlitz mosaic on the exterior. The barprovided a comfortable setting and a back dining room fil,Dining Out more
Aug 27, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Youngblood Infuses Theater Scene With Fresh Blood
Not long ago, a group of UWM theater grads were sitting around in a café, talking about st David's Redhaired Death. ,Theater more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
WWE SmackDown & ECW
Hulkomania is no longer running wild, and thanks to the emergence of newer, more extreme sports like ultimate fighting that have captured Joe America’s imagination and the scandal that emerged after the death of wrestler Chris Benoit, profe... more
Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Admirals w/ Darius Rucker
With his merry build and omnipresent, gee-whiz smile, Darius Rucker is more television personality than rock star, but that’s much of his charm. Love them or hate them, his exaggerated, from-the-belly croons were the reason for Hootie and t... more
Mar 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Al Jarreau
Legendary Milwaukee-area jazz singer Al Jarreau returns home tonight for an 8 p.m. concert A Charlie Brown Christmas ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Relax
The Just-Home-From-Work Glass: ,The Naked Vine more
Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Glamour and Grit
Vintage Glamour ,Cover Story more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Around MKE 1 Comments
It’s a Wonderful Play
To close one's eyes in the theater is usually considered bad form. To do so during Acacia It ,Theater more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Theater