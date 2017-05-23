Zac Efron
Film Clips: May 25, 2017
Baywatch is a long-delayed adaptation of the famous (and famously cheesy) ’90s TV series of the same name; in it, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson plays a veteran lifeguard mentoring a disgraced Olympian (Zac Efron) bent on saving his reputatio... more
May 23, 2017 3:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Recently Released 1.21
The 5th Wave PG-13 Adapted from Rick Yancey’s YA trilogy, this post-apocalyptic actioner features efforts by 16-year-old Cassie (Chloë Grace Moretz) to find her little brother. After takin,Film clips more
Jan 19, 2016 4:31 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
We Are Your Friends
For all its visual panache, We Are Your Friends is basically predictable, cliché-ridden and profoundly misogynistic. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:34 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Estelle Holleran’s ‘Fame’
Elaine Erickson Gallery closes with the exhibition “Fame: Paintings by Estelle Holleran.” more
Jun 9, 2015 8:09 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
At Any Price
In At Any Price, Dennis Quaid stars as Henry Whipple, an Iowa farmer who makes most of his income representing Liberty Seeds, the monolithic maker of genetically modified seeds. The glad-handing Henry is a rural Willy Loman more
May 20, 2013 1:17 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Lorax
By now, several generations of children have been entertained and inspired by the whimsically subversive storybooks... more
Feb 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews