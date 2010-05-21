Zaun
Gregg Zaun to DL, Jonathan Lucroy recalled from Nashville
Gregg Zaun left tonight's game when it looked like a pitch hit his finger. Turns out he has a shoulder strain. This is likely the same injury that caused all those poor throw-backs to the mound way back on April 26. Not sure why he's just now taki.. more
May 21, 2010 5:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Zaun's throw-back issues make news
You may remember last Monday night when Gregg Zaun was having difficulties throwing the ball back to pitcher Yovani Gallardo. It was later reported that Zaun was having shoulder spasms and therefore had little feeling in his harm. A quick treatmen.. more
May 7, 2010 6:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Spoiled baseball fan
The Brewers are neither completely sucking nor riding the high tide, and I feel like there's nothing to write about. Sad, isn't it? If there are few things to cheer or few things to whine about, I'm stuck. Rough spot to be in, the Astros fans s.. more
May 7, 2010 6:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Jan 26, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink