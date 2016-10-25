Zimmerman Architectural Studios
“Canstruction
The international charity event Canstruction challenges architects, engineers and recovering Lego fanatics to construct elaborate sculptures entirely out of canned food, which are then donated to local hunger relief organizations. Milwaukee... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:16 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Racine-Kenosha Studio Tour Encourages Us to 'Get Behind the Arts'
Kenosha and Racine’s “Get Behind the Arts” is a three-day event featuring more than 85 artists, April 22-24. The Mobile Design Box’s “Mobility Matters” addresses a series of questions about its theme: “How is mobility created and how ... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:12 PM Tyler Friedman Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Bloomin’ Fun: The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) once again pulled off an A-plus event at its recent “MCT in Bloom” gala at the Florentine Opera Center more
Jun 25, 2013 11:46 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
A Visionary Haze
Dominion Gallery’s latest offering of multi-media artworks bears the theme and title, “Smokey Places.” According to contributing artist Michael DiMilo, all the works share “elements of smoke, mystery and femininity, combined more
May 13, 2013 6:02 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts