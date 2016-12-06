Zoo
What's the Real Value of the Mitchell Park Domes?
What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee History and Sullivan without Gilbert
History in Wisconsin has quite a few strange dichotomies. In the first half of the 1950s, a senator from Appleton led a Communist witch hunt. As Joseph McCarthy’s Red and Lavender Scares were being conducted, Milwaukee city government was h.. more
Oct 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Zoo Auditions With Boulevard
I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more
Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Interactive Story Exhibition at ArtSpace Gallery
The Racine Art Council ArtSpace Gallery is hosting an interactive walk-through-story exhibit March 6-April 25 that features original artworks based on local author/artist Jeff Levonian’s children’s book, “Sun, Sand, Soccer, and Lake Monster?”, .. more
Mar 4, 2015 5:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Privatization of County Assets Is Still in the Works
Last December, Milwaukee County supervisors rejected Northwestern Mutual Life’s $14 million offer to purchase O’Donnell Park. But the 6.8-acre lakefront parcel’s fate is still up in the air as some supervisors want to improve it and others ... more
Feb 3, 2015 10:09 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Wailing Whales
“Ocean Giants,” the documentary for PBS's “Nature” series (released in a Blu-ray/DVD package) follows the majestic creatures from the Indian Ocean to the Arctic. A pair of underwater photographers accompanies various scientific expeditions, captur.. more
Mar 13, 2012 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dusty Medical and The Get Drunk Celebrate Five Years
As the founder of Milwaukee’s Dusty Medical Records, Kevin Meyer has some advice for anybody thinking about starting their own label: Go for it, just don’t expect to make much money.“It’s pretty easy to do,” he says. &ldquo more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This is so cool!
No pun intended, but construction is beginning on the outdoor hockey rink at Camp Randall and there is a live camera trained on it so you can see the progress. How awesome is that?Check in here over the next few days to see the rink as it's put to.. more
Jan 24, 2010 11:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Church's Late-Period, Psych-Rock Masterpiece
That The Church still have great albums in them isn't a surprise; they've already proven themselves one of the few bands unblemished by age. Each year the veteran rock band gets older, grayer, farther removed from their '80s stardom and ostensibly.. more
May 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
David Sedaris
It took David Sedaris a few years to find his niche. When the whirlwind success of his “SantaLand Diaries” radio essay afforded him the chance to write a book, he released 1994’s Barrel Fever, a collection divided between satirical short more
Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Breakfast and Lunch With Santa!
It's time to meet the maker of Christmas cheer and toys, its the jolly big guy, Santa Claus, plus Mrs. Claus and some of his merry little elves. This is a great time to bring the kids out to meet Santa and avoid the long mall lines. Plus, w... more
Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays
Dispatches from the Congo
Shepherdreaders are well acquainted with theBonobo and CongoBiodiversity Initi readers are well acquainted with theBonobo and CongoBiodiversity Initiative, launched 10 ,News Features more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Gay Reinartz News Features
Let's go to the Milwaukee Zoo!
The comparatively mild weather (at least by Februarystandards) makes today a perfect day The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dispatches from the Congo
While Mira prepares the food stock and camping equipment, Patrick and I use a computer pr chiquangue ,News Features more
Dec 31, 2007 12:00 AM Gay Reinartz News Features 2 Comments
Dispatches from the Congo
During the days, we continue to follow Bobowa, who uncovers the path toward the Lolongo R Madame, a bonobo playground ,News Features more
Dec 31, 2007 12:00 AM Gay Reinartz News Features