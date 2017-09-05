Zz Top
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 7–Sept. 13, 2017
Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
ZZ Top Returns to the Basics
ZZ Top’s more recent album La Futura was a long time coming. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:52 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
ZZ Top: The Very Baddest of ZZ Top (Warner Brothers)
Anyone looking for a ZZ Top CD culled from four decades of the trio’s career need look no farther than the two-disc Very Baddest. Early album tracks share space with hits from the “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Cheap Sunglasses” era as well... more
Jul 29, 2014 11:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
ZZ Top
From Texas bar band to arena rock act, ZZ Top’s remarkable transformation involved turning their more
Jul 7, 2013 5:17 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
A Delicate Romance
Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
ZZ Top
ZZ Top is the rare band that shifted from its roots to show biz without losing integrity. It's as if they decided there was something funny about a little ol' trio from Texas, heavily bearded under big Stetson hats, and opted to laugh... more
Jun 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Promise Ring, Death Cab for Cutie and Lupe Fiasco To Headline the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
If you couldn\'t get tickets to The Promise Ring\'s sold-out show at the Turner Hall Ballroom this winter, you\'ll have another chance to see the recently reunited group. They\'ve been added to the Summerfest lineup as a Harley-Davidson Roadhouse .. more
Apr 23, 2012 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
ZZ Top
With the 1983 release of their platinum album Eliminator, ZZ Top went from being just “a little ol' band from Texas” to a status larger than life. Originating in such late-'60s Houston psychedelic garage bands... more
Aug 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
ZZ Top
Although they are probably as well known for their flowing facial hair as for their music, ZZ Top’s stomping, blues-based hard rock is certainly nothing to scoff at. Born of the Houston scene in 1969, the band began racking up serious hits ... more
Nov 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Second City Touring Company
The Turner Hall Ballroom tonight welcomes current members of Chicago’s storied Second City improv/comedy troupe, an institution that claims alums like Bill Murray, Chris Farley, Steve Carell, Amy Sedaris, Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert. Of co... more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A perfect game for Buehrle
Congratulations go to Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox who just threw a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays at home! 116 pitches of perfection!Way to go, Mark. It couldn’t happen to a better guy.He’ll apparently be buying a big present fo.. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
ZZ Top
While so many classic rock bands lost their way in the 1980s, ZZ Top actually found theirs. Instead of boogieing with just the traditional blues guitars, they boogied with guitars and cutting-edge synthesiz,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee