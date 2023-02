× Expand Sour Fest

Join MobCraft Beer for Sour Fest on March 25 from 4-6 p.m., featuring unlimited samples for two hours. There will be 12 Wisconsin breweries with 40+ Wild & Sour Beer to sample. You can win a pair of tickets to the second session of the event from Shepherd Express!

To enter, simply fill out the form below before March 2. Winners will be notified via email, so be sure to use an email address that you regularly check!

Purchase tickets to this event by clicking here.