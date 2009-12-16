Boris and Doris On the Town

×

Vibrant African music echoedthroughout the lavishly festive Mitchell Park Conservatory Domes, celebratingKo-Thi Dance Company’s 40th season. Founderlovingly praised directoras a “mini-hurricane” and thanked the company’sother key players: new Ton Ko-Thi director. Circulating were board chair, there with his wife,, owner of Grafton’s Slow Pokes Local Food; vice-chair; and board membersCounty Supervisorand Alverno’s

The program featured aKo-Thi history video by Sharon Williamsand Dena Aronson and awarded Caulkerwith an exquisite handmade quilt by Jamesand Ethel White. Miriam Levy ledthe company’s younger contingent in an adorable celebration dance. Clapping tothe music were Congresswoman Gwen Moore;singer Eric Beaumont of EricBlowtorch and the Inflammables; and GyldnisMack-Landrum from Butterfly Soapworks. AdekolaAdedapo, with grandchildren Nahaniand Abiola, was excited about singing on January’s “Hotel Milwaukee”reunion show.

Art Fun: An opening at the new Terry McCormickGallery featured the whimsical work of the late, great George Ray McCormick, alongwith pieces by Evelyn Patricia Terry,muralist Ras ’Ammar Nsoroma,and Shana Goetsch.

Fellow artists stoppingby included Cornelius Erby,UW-Milwaukee professor Fo Wilson, Tamiko Dargan, artist/flower designer Maxine Jeter, writer Dorothy Nwonye, and poet/Latinaactivist Carmen Murguia. Elizabeth Kai Smith sported her sassysignature Obama earrings, ready for an L.A.reading from her latest book, a tome about slavery.

Dog-Gone Good Times: Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Halloverflowed with friends of MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal ControlCommission), with Executive Director MelanieSobel hosting the rescue group’s first “Rockabilly for Rover” fund-raiser.Crazy Rocket Fuel and the Brew City Bombshells Burlesque were highlights, alongwith a twist contest won by animal control officer Paul Schmidt, rockin’ with girlfriend Juliette Haven.

Among the revelers weredog lover Don Jacobson, aglow in hislighted cowboy outfit; free-lance photographer Philo; investigative journalist Geoff Davidian; Sharon andDick Tomczyk; board chief RonHayward, West Milwaukee village prez; and Paul Ziehler, West Allis city manager.

Author Chat: Ex-Milwaukeean Carol Sklenicka was back home at Boswell Book Co. to celebrate. Hertome Raymond Carver: A Writer’s Life wasreviewed by Stephen King in The New YorkTimes and selected by the newspaper as a 2009 Top 10 Book.

At her presentation wereauthors Paul Salsini and Martha Bergland; poet John Koethe, heading soon to aPrinceton teaching gig; Sklenicka’s husband, poet Rick Ryan; and C.J. Hribal,who recently had his own reading at a benefit for the National Association ofHispanic Journalists. Among attendees were DianeBacha, now with the Skylight Opera, Mikeand Kathy Mooney, Flora Coker,and film dude Mark Borchardt.

Family Talent: An exhibit at Artasia’s expansive digson Broadway showcased the Rosenblatt family’s creativity, featuring Adolph Rosenblatt’s whimsicalsculptures, including his My Balcony installation,Suzanne’s delicate ballet dancers,and Eli’s edgy portraits. On thesecond floor, Art Elkon, Ted Friedman, Keith Knox, Steve Plamannand Bill Tennessen demonstrated extensive photo talent through their “FiveWise Men” exhibition.

Admiring the works werefellow artists Barb Paulini and MichaelDavidson; costume designers EllenKozak and Kathy Smith; puppeteer JeffHolub and artist Katie Jesse;collector Erik Peterson; Steve Koski, recently of the BreweryCredit Union; Realtor Will Keller; Jill Mulhern and Jodie Warn, both ofthe French Immersion School; and Alanand Sarah LaFollette.

Sagittarian Frolics: Man-About-Town Kyle Cherek,flush withhis hit TV show “Wisconsin Foodie,” celebrated his big 4-0 at Hinterland.Sipping his potent signature “Wry Kyle,” made with Rehorst vodka, rye whiskeyand a bitters-soaked sugar cube, Cherek greeted more than 200 guests. With theparty going full-bore until bar time, the Third Ward hot spot needed to dipinto its reserve stock of wine and martini glasses to keep up.

Parents Sandy and Tom Cherek, and Kyle’sbrother, Chris, and wife, Ann, came up from Chicago for the festivities. Spotted in thecrowd were Polacheck’s Rand Wolf andhis wife, Laurie, the new NorthShore Republican czarina; Jack Eigel,hearty with his new ticker; and West Allis High School’s Beth Koehler; Alverno professor Zohreh Emami stopped by with CindyMolloy; Alan Anderson;conservationists Fred and Ann Vogel;and Joan Lubar with John Crouch.

Twenty-somethings Ross Segel, creator of Snack Patrol’sCheese Jerky, and writer Jenna Kashou with John Hyland held court at Bryant’sCocktail Lounge to celebrate their b-days with a mob of pals. Among them were:graphic guru Brenton Gospodarek andthe Zizzo Group’s Alysha Witwicki; Tal Seder, heading to N.Y.C.; Will Wabiszewski; Missy Whalen; and MarisaWall, a teacher at Milwaukee College Prep. At a clutch of nearby tables, Trista Marie from Black Heart Tattooofficiated at her birthday with fiancé AdamTremel and others of the skin art set such as Meredith Hall, Russ St. Jeanand Amanda Ford. P.J. Dziedzicand Tony Divalentin suited up for thefun.

